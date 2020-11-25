Even though we can’t be together this year, bring a piece of SXSW and Austin, TX home to wherever you are with SXSW Merch. We’re sharing the love and holiday cheer with new collections and a special holiday discount.

From Wednesday, November 25 through Monday, November 30, get official SXSW and SXSW EDU hats, tees, accessories, and more for 25% off when you use the discount code THANKS2020 at checkout. It’s a great way to knock out your holiday gifts early or up your own remote work wardrobe. Plus, get a free 2020 SXSW tote bag with your purchase. Tote-ally rad (yup, we went there).

Dive into our online shop at merch.sxsw.com to get your SX lewk sorted. Preview some new collections and limited edition items below.

New Collections

New to the shop, browse exclusive collections including Cactus Rose, Thunderbird, Eagle, and Aviator Nation.

This Cactus Rose Collection pays tribute to Austin’s beloved cacti and their delicate yellow blooms. Teaming up with Camp Collection, you will find a retro-inspired double ringer tee and varsity pullover sweater with matching sweatshorts perfect for keeping cozy this season.

Shop Cactus Rose Collection

Up next, you will find our Thunderbird Collection soaring proudly. With vibrant hues reminiscent of the Austin sunset, these casual prints are sure to lift your spirits.

Shop Thunderbird Collection

Rock on with our Eagle Collection. Inspired by vintage rock tees and tour jackets, these items will keep your wardrobe looking fly.

Shop Eagle Collection

Back again, Aviator Nation brings us their super soft staples. You will want to live in these sweats year-round.

Shop Aviator Nation Collection

Don’t forget to grab some accessories!

Calling all dog lovers! Now’s the time to snag SXSW’s very first dog leashes (pups need SX swag, too)! Zip, stash, clip, loop, strap, or carry – the SXSW Quick Pack created by Topo Designs helps you take all your essentials on the go. Playing barista at home? We’ve got mugs for you, too.

Shop All Accessories

More, More, More

Browse more official SXSW merch including hats, dog leashes (pups need SX swag, too!), 2020 Mattson Creative Collection, enamel pins, notebooks, socks, kids apparel, and more.

Don’t miss out on limited edition posters including the 2020 SXSW Poster by Mattson Creative; 2020 SXSW Film Festival Poster by Neal Williams from Epic Problems Print Shop and Design Studio; and the 2020 SXSW Comedy Festival Poster by Greg Ruth.



Shop now and get a limited edition 2020 tote FREE while supplies last.

Explore SXSW Merch

Join Us for SXSW Online 2021

Register for SXSW Online, a digital experience from March 16-20, 2021. As part of our 2021 offerings, SXSW Online will feature conference keynotes and sessions, film screenings, music showcases, networking, and exhibitions.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.