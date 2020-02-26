Build your Network at the Trade Show Meet Up Pavilion

Every March, the SXSW Trade Show hosts an array of profound Exhibitors, cross-industry panels, and unique pavilions. Back for 2020, the Trade Show Meet Up Pavilion encourages attendee networking from a wide sector of industries and backgrounds. Expand your inventory of meaningful connections, and carve out some time to connect with fellow SXSW Trade Show attendees.

Meet Up Schedule

Sunday, March 15

11:00am-12:00pm | Panasonic: Game Changer Catapult Intrepreneurs Open Pitch & Talk

12:30pm-1:30pm | 21st Century Proteins In A Changing Climate Meet Up

2:00pm-3:00pm | The Future of Consumer Packaged Goods Meet Up

Monday, March 16

11:00am-12:00pm | Talk with Panasonic Startup: Future Tech for Well-being

12:30pm-1:30pm | Japan Meet Up

3:30pm-4:30pm | Covering Chaos: Video Verification from the Frontline

Tuesday, March 17

11:00am-12:00pm | Visit Costa Rica Champions Sustainable Earth Meet Up

Wednesday, March 18

11:00am-12:00pm | Puerto Rico: The New Creative, AI, & Tech Island

2:00pm-3:00pm | Immersive Technology & Entertainment Meet Up

3:30pm-4:30pm | Biohacking Mental Eliteness Meet Up

