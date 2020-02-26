Build your Network at the Trade Show Meet Up Pavilion

Every March, the SXSW Trade Show hosts an array of profound Exhibitors, cross-industry panels, and unique pavilions. Back for 2020, the Trade Show Meet Up Pavilion encourages attendee networking from a wide sector of industries and backgrounds. Expand your inventory of meaningful connections, and carve out some time to connect with fellow SXSW Trade Show attendees.
Meet Up Schedule
Sunday, March 15
11:00am-12:00pm | Panasonic: Game Changer Catapult Intrepreneurs Open Pitch & Talk
12:30pm-1:30pm | 21st Century Proteins In A Changing Climate Meet Up
2:00pm-3:00pm | The Future of Consumer Packaged Goods Meet Up
Monday, March 16
11:00am-12:00pm | Talk with Panasonic Startup: Future Tech for Well-being
12:30pm-1:30pm | Japan Meet Up
3:30pm-4:30pm | Covering Chaos: Video Verification from the Frontline
Tuesday, March 17
11:00am-12:00pm | Visit Costa Rica Champions Sustainable Earth Meet Up
Wednesday, March 18
11:00am-12:00pm | Puerto Rico: The New Creative, AI, & Tech Island
2:00pm-3:00pm | Immersive Technology & Entertainment Meet Up
3:30pm-4:30pm | Biohacking Mental Eliteness Meet Up
Stay up-to-date on the latest Trade Show news and subscribe to the official SXSW Trade Show Newsletter.
Photo by Adam Kissik