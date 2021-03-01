Cheesin’ Around with Nick Offerman at #SXSWisconsin

Wisconsin Cheese is taking 2,021 attendees on a fromage-filled escape with actor and comedian Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) and several surprise guests. Join the fun on Thursday, March 18 for the most celebrity-packed and cheese-stacked event in SXSW history.

While the event may be virtual, the sights, sounds, tastes and scents of Wisconsin, The State of Cheese®, will be very real. With exactly 2,021 spots available to join, select SXSW attendees will receive personalized cheese deliveries straight to their doorstep. Follow news from @WisconsinCheese for more details on this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Wisconsin Cheese (who made waves at SXSW in previous years with the world’s largest cheeseboard and the Cheeselandia state fair) will offer three 30-minute sessions of the “Cheesin’ Around with Nick Offerman” event, and trust us — if you’re lucky enough to get in, you won’t want to miss one minute.

Registration opens Wednesday, March 3 at 12pm CT.

