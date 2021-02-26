Why Decoupled Architecture with WordPress is the Future of the Web

Websites aren’t just websites anymore. Today, your digital presence and the digital experiences you create are the front doors to your brand or business, establishing that crucial first impression and keeping audiences engaged.

At the same time, the world demands that those digital experiences be lightning-fast, with content that spans multiple channels and reaches consumers wherever they are. Decoupled or “headless” architecture, lets you select the best tools to meet this challenge head-on, but it also includes a lot of choices: rendering pages statically or dynamically, choosing front-end frameworks like React, Angular, or Vue, and then stacking frameworks on top of those frameworks like Next.js or Frontity are just a few of the choices you may encounter.

While decoupled and headless strategies have been in play for a few years, building decoupled architecture with WordPress at its core provides numerous benefits for the digital experiences you create, as well as the content creators and developers who make it all happen.

Join us at our Creative Industries Exhibition booth to hear from WP Engine Founder and CTO, Jason Cohen, as he explores the options and trade-offs that come with decoupled WordPress and how they’ll impact the sites you build.

