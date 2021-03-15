Leaps Talk @ SXSW: Innovation, Ethics, and the Bio Revolution

Some call it ‘deep tech’ or the Bio revolution, and it’s happening now. Biology, genetics, AI, physical and digital are converging to create tech that promises to be exponentially more transformative than the digital revolution of the last 30 years. It holds tremendous promise for humanity and a planet in crisis.

Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment unit of Bayer, invests in companies that are driving the Bio revolution. Since 2015, Leaps has invested over $1 billion in ventures that tackle fundamental breakthroughs and shift core paradigms in life science, with a focus on 10 ‘leaps’ or huge challenges.

Biotech breakthroughs could change the world for the better, yet raise important questions that can’t be answered by scientists and investors alone. The #LeapsTalk series was created to build this dialogue. Together with conferences like SXSW, Summit LA, and TOA, Leaps Talks gather leading minds to discuss the ethics, opportunities, and challenges in biotech.

Don’t miss our first Leaps Talk at SXSW Online 2021, ‘Why do We Fear Innovation?’ featuring historian and author Yuval Noah Harari and actress, author, and PhD, Mayim Bialik, part of the “Uncharted Territory” track. It’s moderated by Niko Woischnik, founder of TOA, Europe’s leading technology festival. See you there…

Stay connected with SXSW – follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.