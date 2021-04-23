Puerto Rico; Where Every Business, Entrepreneur, and Innovator Wants To Be.

You can’t escape Puerto Rico’s influence. It’s game changing. It’s everywhere. And this year the Island’s economic development organization, Invest Puerto Rico, led a collaborative effort that reinforced the Island’s role as a hub for tech, innovation, and creative industries. Innovators have much to gain from Puerto Rico, as the Island’s business ecosystem, infrastructure, and human capital are designed to foster scalable growth.

Located at the crossroads of the Americas, Puerto Rico is one of the most attractive locations for startups and established tech companies. The Island offers an ideal combination of tropical paradise and cutting-edge technology entrepreneurship. This powerful combo is one of the many reasons why nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor created gBETA San Juan, a pre-accelerator for early-stage companies.

Puerto Rico’s innovation & entrepreneurship ecosystem and phenomenal location make it the ideal spot for taking advantage of a unique mix of Latin, Caribbean, and U.S. cultures. Numerous companies and a multitude of entrepreneurs from around the world know first-hand Puerto Rico’s value proposition. It’s why they all now call the Island “home.”

