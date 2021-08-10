Who knows what you want to see at SXSW better than you? Now’s your chance to have a say during SXSW PanelPicker® Community Voting from August 10-26.

All session proposals received during the PanelPicker entry period are eligible for your vote to help shape the 2022 Conference programming for SXSW and SXSW EDU.

Browse ideas related to music, film, tech, and more in a variety of session formats across our 2022 Themes and Tracks. It’s as easy as “review, comment, and vote” to help select this season’s SXSW programming!

How to Vote

To participate in the voting process from August 10-26, visit panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote and sign in or create an account. Once you are signed in, filter proposals by conference (SXSW or SXSW EDU), format, title, description, tags, and speakers in the search field.

Each voter can vote once per proposal – selecting “arrow up” for yes or “arrow down” for no. Have a question for the organizer? The Comments section is a great place to post all of your questions and leave constructive comments about the proposals you vote on.

Inside the PanelPicker Process

Community votes makeup 30% of the final decision, plus input of the SXSW Staff (30%) and Advisory Board (40%) helps ensure that lesser-known voices have as much of a chance of being selected to speak at SXSW as individuals with large online followings. Together these percentages help determine the final Conference lineup announced later in the season. (Pro tip: subscribe to the Conference Community Newsletter to stay in the SX know.)

Community Voting: 30%

Your input is very important in terms of shaping the look and feel of the March event.

SXSW Advisory Board: 40%

A group of 200+ industry experts from around the world, the SXSW Advisory Board provides significant feedback on all proposals.

SXSW Staff: 30%

With years of experience programming this event, SXSW staffers work to fill any gaps in relevant subject matter, striking a balance between new and veteran speakers.

Promote Your Idea

During Community Voting, it’s important for anyone who submitted a proposal to rally online support for your idea and encourage voting. Use our handy “Vote For My PanelPicker Idea” graphics to promote your proposal across the socialverse.

For more information about the Community Voting process, read the PanelPicker FAQ and visit the SXSW PanelPicker page. Get your votes in before the final deadline on August 26 at 11:59pm PT.

Start Voting

See You in 2022

Join us for the 2022 SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, TX from March 11-20. Registration opens in late summer. Stay tuned for more information coming soon.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.