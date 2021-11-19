Get on the Right Track (and Summit) at the SXSW Conference

*Blog reading best paired with Te amar é massa demas by Anavitória from the Official SXSW Online 2022 Playlist, a cup of coffee, and your go-to idea notebook.

We’re back baby, and ready to make you a part of one of the most anticipated events of the year! Let’s get into what’s new this season and where you want to be.

For those of you just getting acquainted with SXSW, we host a myriad of Conference programming, and a lot of it. As a hub for speakers, artists, and performers from all over the world, we are forever finding ways to thrust incredible humans (and on occasion, robots) into the spotlight. Since we’re now both IRL as well as online for SXSW 2022, you could be a part of the years’ most memorable moments in more ways than one.

Tracks

During SXSW’s annual Austin takeover, stages upon stages of panels, awards, interviews, and more are peppered throughout our event venues. With everything from captivating podcast discussions to up-and-coming artists, these events are the perfect place for engaged attendees to reignite their creative fires. When I tell you there’s something in it for everyone, I’m talkin’ programming that spans across 15 Tracks.

From Tech Industry to 2050 (cue Conan’s “In the Year 2000”) and much more. Dive into over 160 previously-announced sessions sourced from the SX community. Your SXSW Schedule is sure to fill up quickly.

Summits

Looking for something NEW? For the first time, SXSW presents Conference Summits! While Tracks can incorporate a wide range of topics, Summits have more targeted interests and will run for two days with sessions occurring in a single location that may include a variety of Conference formats such as panels, solo presentations, short form, and workshops. This season Summits include The State of Psychedelics, Athlete Empowerment, Finance 3.0, The Space Rush, and others.

