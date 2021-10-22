What Makes a Good Startup Pitch?

Each year, SXSW invites companies from all over the world to showcase their ideas to push emerging technology forward at SXSW Pitch. Companies take the stage to pitch their startup in front of a live audience and panel of industry experts, high-profile media professionals, venture capital investors, and angel investors. After a presentation and a Q&A with the panel, the competition ensues and winners are chosen from each category.

But before all the fun, there are applications. And the big question is: from conception to the stage, what is the road to a successful startup?

Define Your Mission

The first and most important questions to ask yourself is if your startup is innovative and disruptive. Does your startup solve a problem? What industry will your startup transform? These are the questions to ask to discover the core of your company.

The second question is what makes you different in your market? The answer to this will propel you forward past your competition and narrow your target audience.

Show and Tell

When you are gearing up to share your startup with the world, the world will want to know who the team is behind the name. Think of ways to highlight key members from your team and those supporting your startup. It is a great opportunity for you to connect with your audience and users and humanize your startup when pitching it to investors.

Take the Pitch Stage

Once you are ready to take your startup to the next level, apply to the 2022 SXSW Pitch competition. If selected as a finalist, there will be an opportunity to work on your Startup Elevator Pitch via pre-event coaching. SXSW Pitch Coaches work closely with the finalists to assist them in their onstage presentations.

Create a video for your presentation – there’s no better way to convey a thorough sense of your project than through a demo video. Show as well as tell when you get in front of the judges.

Apply Today

Join the ranks of SXSW Pitch alumni gaining millions in funding with a combined total of over $9.4 billion. Browse this season’s categories to select which area best aligns with your startup and read through our FAQ.

Apply by the final deadline on November 11 at 11:59pm PT.

See You in 2022

Mark your calendars for March 11-20, 2022 and Register today to attend.

