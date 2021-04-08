White Claw Hard Seltzer Launches First-Ever Global Campaign – Let’s White Claw

White Claw is launching a global platform that takes its lead from the very people that catapulted it to number one in the first place – its passionate fans.

White Claw fans are among the most engaged of any beverage in the world, having created an entire sub-culture around the brand. Through their social feeds, videos, hashtags and memes, fans have generated over 4 billion impressions and 46 times more social media mentions than competing brands. What they’ve shown is that pure, uncomplicated fun can happen in so many different ways, places, times, moments, occasions – with White Claw being the inspiration behind it all.

Building on its fame and user generated content, White Claw is collaborating with a diverse group of creators from across the country and around the world to capture unscripted, in-the-moment content inspired by the feeling White Claw evokes.

This is just the beginning. Throughout the year White Claw will partner with new creators to refresh content, so that no matter where or when consumers are enjoying White Claw, there is always an open invitation to enjoy pure, uncomplicated fun.

