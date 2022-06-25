The 2023 SXSW PanelPicker® is now accepting applications through July 24!

Global professionals at every level come together during the Conference to participate, learn, and network while exploring what’s next in the worlds of tech, entertainment, culture, and beyond. Our PanelPicker® platform allows the SXSW community to have a significant voice in what creative and thought-provoking programming is selected for SXSW and SXSW EDU.

Be part of leading the conversation along with thousands of other creatives at SXSW 2023. Learn more about the PanelPicker application process below.

Application Process

The application process is simple: visit panelpicker.sxsw.com and complete the online form by July 24 at 11:59pm PT.

Upload proposals related to tech, film, and music in a variety of session formats including panels, solo presentations, mentor sessions, workshops, and more.

Proposals should be specific, well-titled, and illustrative of the impact of your ideas and the depth of research behind them. Read our application tips to learn about creating a great proposal. Entries will be reviewed and selected by SXSW Staff.

Help shape the Conference programming at SXSW 2023 from March 10-19! Propose your session idea through PanelPicker® by the final deadline of July 24 at 11:59pm PT.

