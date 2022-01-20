Each March in Austin, Texas diverse groups of creatives across tech, film, and music industries converge at the SXSW Conference & Festivals to discover what’s next.

From inspiring Keynotes and collaborative sessions to world premieres and showcases, SXSW spans an action-packed 10 days. With several new programming formats for 2022 and so many options, it can be challenging to know which badge is the right choice for you.

To help you narrow down your SXSW Badge decision, take our handy Badge Quiz! Select the Conference Tracks and Festivals that most interest you, and discover which badge best fits your needs and arrival date. Then be sure to register early for the best rates and hotel availability.

What to Expect from SXSW

New films, music, exhibitions, sessions, and beyond

Unique opportunities to network directly with attendees from around the world

Find new business opportunities

Gain one-on-one advice from industry experts at Mentor Sessions

See what’s next in tech at the Innovation Awards, SXSW Pitch, and Gaming Awards

Meet and celebrate creatives at various awards ceremonies

Eat all the tacos and BBQ you can

Get inspired by diverse programming from visionaries and thought leaders

All badges also receive access to our SXSW Online digital event component featuring sessions, showcases, screenings, and more

Explore the eclectic city of Austin while enjoying the beautiful weather (March is typically sunny and warm, y’all)

Expect the unexpected!

See You in 2022

Ready to seize the moment and secure your badge? Register to join us March 11-20, 2022 in Austin, Texas and online for 10 days of unparalleled discovery, learning, and networking.

Groups of 10 or more can save big with Group Registration rates. Currently enrolled students may apply here to purchase a SXSW Badge at the special rate.

If you’re not able to attend SXSW 2022 in person, check out our SXSW Online Pass that is part of our IRL + URL hybrid event.

