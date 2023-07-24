Deep in the heart of Austin, SXSW is the premier destination for innovators, storytellers, humanitarians, game changers, and global thought leaders. Each March, this diverse group of creatives across the tech, film, and music industries converge for 9 days of collaboration.

Join us for SXSW 2024 from March 8-16 in Austin, TX to experience Conference sessions, Film & TV Festival screenings, Music Festival showcases, world-class Exhibitions, tech competitions, Award ceremonies, and much more. Plus, vast networking and learning opportunities, inspiring programming, endless tacos, and unexpected discoveries.

At SXSW, we strive to foster discovery and shine a light on artists and innovators whose work is fresh, non-obvious, pushes boundaries, and drives visionary problem solving. The SXSW community makes positive change happen together.

Help us write the next chapter of SXSW! Registration opens on August 1, 2023. Learn more about badge access, exclusive registrant savings, and booking your Austin stay through SXSW Housing & Travel below.

Badge Access

Unlock groundbreaking conference sessions, iconic festivals, unparalleled networking opportunities, access to SXSW’s online programming, and more with a SXSW Badge.

Each of the 2024 SXSW Badges – Platinum, Interactive, Film & TV, and Music – grant you primary access to the respective Conference tracks and events of your badge type as well as Exhibitions, Networking Meet Ups, Comedy Festival showcases, and online content.

Secondary access to other tracks and events outside of your badge type allow for the opportunity to experience more programming and connect with creatives across the many industries that SX serves.

The Platinum Badge is your key to everything SXSW has to offer with primary access to ALL events across the Conference and Festivals.

New for 2024, the Interactive Badge gives you even more access to professional development and learning opportunities with primary entry to all Conference events including sessions, mentors, workshops, and more. Plus secondary access to a majority of Film & TV and Music programming.

The Film & TV Badge is your pass to nine days of screenings, including World and U.S. premieres, featuring a high caliber and diverse lineup of film, TV, and XR during the Film & TV Festival. On the Conference side, access Film & TV sessions, mentors, and workshops. Plus secondary access to a majority of Interactive and Music programming.

The Music Badge is your primary entry key to our legendary Music Festival showcases as well as music programming, mentor sessions, and workshops at the Conference. Plus secondary access to most Interactive and Film & TV programming.

Exclusive Savings

Bringing a team of 10 or more? Explore our exclusive group rates. Connect your team with the latest professional development tools and new collaborators amid endless networking opportunities at SXSW.

Learning goes beyond the classroom at SXSW with student badge discounts. Currently enrolled students – college undergraduate, postgraduate, or in high school grades 9-12 – may applyfor this special offer while supplies last.

New for 2024, you can buy now and pay later with PayPal. Just use the PayPal option when checking out in the SXSW Cart.

Book Your Hotel

After you're registered, book your Austin stay! SXSW hotel rooms and rates are available exclusively to registered attendees through SXSW Housing & Travel.

Starting on August 1, explore the Hotel Availability page to see all available hotels from a wide selection of downtown Austin options at the lowest rates.