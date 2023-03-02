Katrina Barber

 

SXSW Is Here and We Have the Merch to Prove It

Shop 2023 Pre-Sale, Collabs & More

By Olivia Cruz

03/2/2023

News

Before heading to the heart of Texas, ensure you have plenty of luggage space for all the new SXSW gear you're sure to collect throughout your visit!

An old pro would tell you to hit the Austin Convention Center merch store first to ensure your festival favorites don't sell out. But this year, stocking up on memorabilia has never been easier with pre-sale items, exclusive collaborations for charitable causes, and for the first time EVER, an official SXSW Merch Truck circulating throughout the city during SXSW 2023.

Whether you’re looking for that perfect Pride tee to add to your collection or building your nephew's cool festival onesie wardrobe, our gear store has you covered.

Don't miss out on limited edition, silkscreen posters for SXSW 2023 by Rex Sterling Hamilton; Film & TV Festival by Becky Cloonan; and Comedy Festival by Esao Andrews.

Browse the newest SXSW apparel, posters and pre-sale items that are sure to be in everyone's tote this year. Stay tuned for more information about our Merch Truck to get your SX lewk sorted.

Send SXSW straight to your door with merchandise available 24/7 at merch.sxsw.com.

Poster Collection

The Official 2023 SXSW Poster was designed by local Austin artist, Rex Hamilton. This silkscreen is signed by the artist and hand numbered in a limited run of 400.

Final artwork may vary slightly.

Final Size 18x24"

Collaborations for a Cause

This item raises money and awareness for HAAM, the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. HAAM provides access to affordable healthcare for greater Austin’s low-income, working musicians, with a focus on prevention and wellness.

Specialty Items

Take SX on the go with you in this durable, insulated travel Tumbler.

Headwear

This khaki bucket hat features the official SXSW logo on a woven label as well as an all-over arrow icon pattern. Available in multiple sizes for the best fit. This hat was designed exclusively for SXSW by New Era.

See You At SXSW 2023

Don't miss your last chance to save off the walk-up rate when you register by March 4 at 11:59pm PT for SXSW 2023! Get ready to celebrate the convergence of the tech, film, television, and music industries across a variety of programming formats and special events from March 10-19 in Austin, TX.

Keep up with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

SXSW 2023 Official Merch – Photo by Katrina Barber

