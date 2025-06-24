ALL TOGETHER NOW: A Sneak Peek into SXSW 2026

 

PICTURE THIS

Downtown Austin transforms into a global, week-long village for creatives and innovators. As the Austin Convention Center undergoes redevelopment, SXSW 2026 spills out across the city into mini, badge-specific neighborhoods. Walking through each area will feel like stepping inside an immersive world designed for those who love film and television, made for people who live and breathe music, and dedicated to the folks who take bright ideas and make them a reality.

Congress Ave – Josh Cochran

In partnership with Austin-based design firm Overstory and the inimitable Taiwanese-American illustrator, Josh Cochran our newly-revealed key art for 2026 comes to life, complete with decades of SXSW lore dotted onto an iconic stretch of Congress Ave; a cowboy riding a woolly mammoth, The UT Austin marching band and Artemis II astronauts next to a boisterous DJ booth and a barking robot dog. If you’ve attended SXSW before, you’ve experienced some of these fun, unexpectedly surreal interactions that have led to game-changing connections that sparked new ideas. The vibrant illustrations depict diverse creatives gathering in our incredible, reimagined downtown Austin landscape. SXSW 2026 marks our 40th year in our flagship city in Austin, and it's slated to be the most innovative experience yet.

And in honor of our 40th iteration, we’re switching things up by going back to our roots, bringing Music, Film & TV, and Innovation programming all together for the first time in decades; over the course of 7 days you can experience the full spectrum of what our event is all about. Most excitingly, when it comes to our Music Festival, we’re expanding into 7 consecutive nights of showcases, adding an extra night because we want to provide even more chances to discover new artists and experience breakthrough performances you won’t want to miss.

There’s so much more exciting news to come, and we’re kicking it all off with applications, which are now open for Innovation, Pitch, Music, and more.

PanelPicker® Session Proposals

Your chance to submit your proposal to speak at SXSW 2026 and vote on what sessions you’d like to experience at the festival.
Entry period: June 24–July 27, 2025
Voting period: August 5–24, 2025

Showcasing Artist Music Festival Applications

If you’re a musician, take advantage of the career-changing opportunities that come with performing at legendary Austin venues in front of industry representatives, fans, and fellow musicians from around the world.

Innovation Awards

Where we’re recognizing the most exciting creative developments and cutting-edge technological achievements that are shaping our future.

SXSW Pitch

The competition where you can take your start-up to the next level. This is where we’re spotlighting the most ambitious entrepreneurs and disruptive technologies from around the world. The competition showcases innovative new technologies that are pitched to a panel of industry experts, high-profile media professionals, venture capital investors, and angel investors. Some of our prestigious alumni include Siri, Klout, ICON, Hipmunk, Wildfire, Tubemogul, Foodspotting, and Tango.

Film & TV Festival Applications

If you want to premier your film, TV or XR project in front of the press, industry, and the greatest film audience in the world, applications open July 22.

All the important details about badges and pricing will be announced when we officially open for business on October 1, 2025. In the meantime, you can learn about group rates and student and early career discounts.

We can’t wait to get to March 2026 either and we’re excited to read your applications for PanelPicker® conference proposals, Music Festival showcasing artists, SXSW Pitch, and SXSW Innovation Awards. Stay tuned for the Film & TV Festival submissions, which will open in July. And if you’re not already signed up for the latest SXSW news, subscribe to our newsletter and find us on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Bluesky, and Threads.

