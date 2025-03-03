iHeartPodcast Awards Returns to SXSW on March 10, 2025

iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac , today announced the nominees for The iHeartPodcast Awards , in partnership with South by Southwest. The annual event will take place live on March 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. CT at an expanded venue, the ACL Live Moody Theater, and will honor 2024’s most innovative and influential voices and creators in podcasting. In addition to the in-person show, the ceremony will also be live-broadcasted on select iHeartMedia Radio Stations, on the iHeartRadio app and on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel .

These celebrated nominees represent podcasts and creators across all genres, distributors and platforms with categories including comedy, crime, news, pop culture, sports, food, business and more. Winners in each category will be determined by a panel of blue-ribbon podcast industry leaders, creatives and visionaries.

"Following our in-person return to SXSW last year, we’re thrilled to be bringing the iHeartPodcast Awards to an even bigger stage in 2025. Podcasting is growing in both scale and influence every year, and SXSW brings a level of innovative spirit and excitement that makes it the perfect setting to celebrate the very best of our industry, while also looking towards the future." - Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia’s Digital Audio Group

With its largest production and venue yet, the iHeartPodcast Awards are a testament to the rising power of podcasting and its prominence in today’s media. This event is open to all badge holders but includes exclusive SXXpress access for Platinum Badge holders – be sure to check out our SXXpress pass page for more details. Spots will fill up fast.

"We're thrilled to once again partner with iHeartMedia for the return of the Podcast Awards, amplifying its impact within an even larger footprint at SXSW," said Peter Lewis, SXSW Chief Partnerships Officer. "The growth of this event highlights our shared mission to celebrate the transformative impact of podcasting, starting with the creators and distributors who bring these stories to life."

Previous iHeartPodcast Awards shows have featured an array of celebrity presenters and guests, including Charlamagne tha God, Will Ferrell, Martha Stewart, Jay Shetty, Molly Sims, Wilmer Valderrama, Zachary Levi, Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, Jack O’Brien and Miles Gray, Kyle MacLachlan, Lilly Singh, Paul Scheer and many more. Some of the biggest names in the industry were honored last year, with Podcast of the Year Award going to New Heights, Crime Junkie receiving the Best Crime Award and How I Built This receiving Best Business & Finance. See the full list of 2024 winners, here .