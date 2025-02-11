Announcing additional keynotes and 45+ featured speakers for the 39th edition of the SXSW Conference, which celebrates the convergence of technology, film, television, and music.

SXSW will kick off with illuminating opening remarks from Kasley Killam—renowned social health expert and award-winning author of The Art and Science of Connection: Why Social Health is the Missing Key to Living Longer, Healthier, and Happier. A trailblazer in the field, Killam will ignite the conversation on the power of social health and set the stage for a week of ground-breaking discussions and authentic connections. Get ready to preview a future where social health takes the lead, transforming industries and society.

Explore highlights from today’s announcement below and then dive into the full SXSW Schedule to build your must-see sessions list for the 2025 SXSW Conference from March 7-13.

An Inside Look at Season Two of The Last of Us

The cast and creators behind HBO’s Emmy-winning series The Last of Us provide a glimpse into the show’s highly-anticipated second season debuting this April. Panelists include co-showrunners, writers and directors Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, along with Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino.

Online Security and Confidentiality

Privacy and security have never been more critical, affecting everyone—from individuals to businesses—at every level. President of Signal, an end-to-end encrypted messaging app, and leading advocate for secure communication, Meredith Whittaker, will lead a tactical, practical, and heretical keynote conversation on the topic with Guy Kawasaki, host of the Remarkable People podcast.

Colossal: Technology Company Turning Science Fiction to Science Fact

Fueled by the spirit of American ingenuity, Colossal Biosciences is rewriting the rules of what’s possible. Co-founder and CEO of Colossal Ben Lamm and actor, producer, director, author, and reality competition host Joe Manganiello, will discuss groundbreaking technologies like gene editing, cloning, and artificial wombs that are restoring extinct species during their keynote conversation.

The Moment We’re In: Transitioning How We Move, Think, and Change The Planet

The future of our planet's climate will depend on the choices we make in the coming decades as we shift from fossil fuels and integrate artificial intelligence into our daily lives. At the forefront of software-defined electric vehicles, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe, will explore the scale of these changes and how reflecting on future generations can help us as society navigate this exciting and critical moment in history.

Fans Over Fees: Touring in the Age of Secondary Market Greed

In today's evolving live music landscape, concertgoers deliberate buying tickets more than ever due to high fees and scalping. Andrew McMahon, frontman of Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, will discuss his band's anti-scalping measures during their recent reunion tour to prioritize fans and fight ticket bots and inflated resale prices.

Register today to unlock access to this stellar programming and much more. Join fellow creative pioneers, storytellers, and global thought leaders to ignite conversations that redefine how we connect with one another at the 2025 SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, TX. Explore newly-added speakers below and stay tuned for more announcements.