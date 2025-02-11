Meredith Whittaker, Pedro Pascal, Issa Rae, Ben Lamm, Joe Manganiello & More Join SXSW 2025

45+ Additional Featured Speakers

By Jordan Roberts

02/11/2025

Announcing additional keynotes and 45+ featured speakers for the 39th edition of the SXSW Conference, which celebrates the convergence of technology, film, television, and music.

SXSW will kick off with illuminating opening remarks from Kasley Killam—renowned social health expert and award-winning author of The Art and Science of Connection: Why Social Health is the Missing Key to Living Longer, Healthier, and Happier. A trailblazer in the field, Killam will ignite the conversation on the power of social health and set the stage for a week of ground-breaking discussions and authentic connections. Get ready to preview a future where social health takes the lead, transforming industries and society.

Explore highlights from today’s announcement below and then dive into the full SXSW Schedule to build your must-see sessions list for the 2025 SXSW Conference from March 7-13.

An Inside Look at Season Two of The Last of Us

The cast and creators behind HBO’s Emmy-winning series The Last of Us provide a glimpse into the show’s highly-anticipated second season debuting this April. Panelists include co-showrunners, writers and directors Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, along with Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino.

Online Security and Confidentiality

Privacy and security have never been more critical, affecting everyone—from individuals to businesses—at every level. President of Signal, an end-to-end encrypted messaging app, and leading advocate for secure communication, Meredith Whittaker, will lead a tactical, practical, and heretical keynote conversation on the topic with Guy Kawasaki, host of the Remarkable People podcast.

Colossal: Technology Company Turning Science Fiction to Science Fact

Fueled by the spirit of American ingenuity, Colossal Biosciences is rewriting the rules of what’s possible. Co-founder and CEO of Colossal Ben Lamm and actor, producer, director, author, and reality competition host Joe Manganiello, will discuss groundbreaking technologies like gene editing, cloning, and artificial wombs that are restoring extinct species during their keynote conversation.

The Moment We’re In: Transitioning How We Move, Think, and Change The Planet

The future of our planet's climate will depend on the choices we make in the coming decades as we shift from fossil fuels and integrate artificial intelligence into our daily lives. At the forefront of software-defined electric vehicles, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe, will explore the scale of these changes and how reflecting on future generations can help us as society navigate this exciting and critical moment in history.

Fans Over Fees: Touring in the Age of Secondary Market Greed

In today's evolving live music landscape, concertgoers deliberate buying tickets more than ever due to high fees and scalping. Andrew McMahon, frontman of Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, will discuss his band's anti-scalping measures during their recent reunion tour to prioritize fans and fight ticket bots and inflated resale prices.

Register today to unlock access to this stellar programming and much more. Join fellow creative pioneers, storytellers, and global thought leaders to ignite conversations that redefine how we connect with one another at the 2025 SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, TX. Explore newly-added speakers below and stay tuned for more announcements.

Newly-Announced Keynotes & Featured Speakers

2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon

Actor

Prime Video
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Vicki Dobbs Beck

Vicki Dobbs Beck

VP, Immersive Content

ILM Immersive
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Rebecca Bellan

Rebecca Bellan

Senior Reporter

TechCrunch
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Tabitha Brown

Tabitha Brown

Chief Empowerment Officer

Clover
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Charina Chou

Charina Chou

COO

Google Quantum AI
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker - Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban

Shark Investor

ABC's "Shark Tank"
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Eames Demetrios

Eames Demetrios

Director

Eames Office
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Kaitlyn Devers

Kaitlyn Dever

Actor

HBO
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – DJ DiDonna

DJ DiDonna

Founder and Writer

The Sabbatical Project
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Neil Druckmann

Neil Druckmann

Executive Producer

HBO
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Justin Fenchel

Justin Fenchel

CEO

Beatbox Beverages
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Alyssa Finley

Alyssa Finley

Executive Producer

ILM Immersive
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Raj Gokal

Raj Gokal

Co-Founder and President

Solana
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Rodolfo Gonzalez

Rodolfo Gonzalez

General Partner

Foundation Capital
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Rene Haas

Rene Haas

Chief Executive Officer

Arm
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Jonathan Harman

Jonathan Harman

Supervisor, Look Development and Technical Art

ILM Immersive
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Rob Jonas

Rob Jonas

Chief Executive Officer

Luminate
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Guy Kawasaki

Guy Kawasaki

Chief Evangelist

Canva
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Nahnatchka Khan

Nahnatchka Khan

Showrunner

NBCUniversal
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Kasley Killam

Kasley Killam

Author

The Art and Science of Connection
2025 SXW Featured Speaker – Hideo Kojima

Hideo Kojima

Game Creator

Kojima Productions
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Ben Lamm

Ben Lamm

Founder/CEO

Colossal Biosciences
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Eric Ledgin

Eric Ledgin

NBCUniversal

Showrunner
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Keith Lee

Keith Lee

Content Creator
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Adam Lewison

Adam Lewinson

Chief Content Officer

Tubi
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Gabriel Luna

Gabriel Luna

Actor

HBO
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Matthew Mahan

Matthew Mahan

Mayor

City of San Jose
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello

Actor
2025 SXSW Samuel Mason

Samuel Mason

Director

Hornet
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Craig Mazin

Craig Mazin

Executive Producer

HBO
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Young Mazino

Young Mazino

Actor
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Miller McCormick

Miller McCormick

Creative Director
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Andrew McMahon

Andrew McMahon

Artist
2025 SXSW Featured Session – Isabela Merced

Isabela Merced

Actor

HBO
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Mark S. Miller

Mark S. Miller

VP of Development

ILM Immersive
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Conan O'Brien

Conan O’Brien

Comedian, Talk Show/Podcast Host

Team Coco
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal

Actor

HBO
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Jennifer Quigley-Jones

Jennifer Quigley-Jones

CEO & Founder

Digital Voices
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Issa Rae

Issa Rae

Actor/Writer/Producer

HBO
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Royal Ramey

Royal Ramey

CEO and Co-Founder

Forestry and Fire Recruitment program
2025 SXSW Featured Session – Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey

Actor

HBO
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – RJ Scaringe

RJ Scaringe

Founder/CEO

Rivian
SXSW 2025 Featured Speaker – Hana Shimizu

Hana Shimizu

Managing Partner

Hornet
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson

Comedian/Talk Show Host

CBS/Paramount
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Dara Treseder

Dara Treseder

Chief Marketing Officer

Autodesk
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Alexandra Thurmond

Alexandra Thurmond

Director
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Elizabeth Walker

Elizabeth Walker

Director, Marketing + Publishing

ILM Immersive
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Shannon Watkins

Shannon Watkins

Chief Brand, Marketing and Communications Officer

Fiserv
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Meredith Whittaker

Meredith Whittaker

President

Signal
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Melati Wijsen

Melati Wijsen

Founder

YOUTHTOPIA
2025 SXSW Featured Speaker – Phil Wiser

Phil Wiser

CTO, EVP and Head of Multiplatform Operations

Paramount Global
Featured Speaker Connects

We know our attendees value the chance to make meaningful professional connections in smaller settings, so we're bringing back Featured Speaker Connects for SXSW 2025. Don't miss this unique opportunity to brainstorm fresh ideas and engage in intimate discussions with some of our featured speakers, alongside a select group of attendees.

Announcing 9 additional Featured Speaker Connects with Neil Redding, Elizabeth Monteleone, Dr. Jamila K. Taylor, Morra Aarons-Mele, Don Allen Stevenson III, Eames Demetrios, Cheryl Miller Houser, Dr. Rumman Chowdhury, and Alex Haraus.

Advance sign-up is required and access is limited to Interactive and Platinum badge holders. Please note that an RSVP does not guarantee participation. If you’re selected, you will receive a confirmation email. Stay tuned for more details on the RSVP process coming late February.

Join Us

Immerse yourself in unparalleled discovery, learning, career development, and networking alongside creatives from across the globe at SXSW 2025 from March 7-15 in Austin, TX.

