SXSW 2025 Community Service Awards Honorees Announced

In this world of uncertainty, many non-profit organizations continue to focus on causes and communities that need help. They recognize the road ahead is very difficult – but also understand the importance of being a voice to those that may not have one.

For 2025, SXSW is humbled to highlight five recipients working tirelessly on missions much greater than themselves. With our Community Service Award, we honor Sav Rodgers (Transgender Film Center ), Michael Gonzalez (Rural Schools Innovation Zone ), Nicole Klepadlo (The Red River Cultural District ), Matthew Long ([C]worthy.org ), and Anne Filipic (Share Our Strength ).

Launched in 2000 to honor the memory of SXSW Interactive co-founder Dewey Winburne, these awards celebrate leaders and non-profit organizations from Austin and around the world.

Each of the five honorees receives a $2,500 grant for their designated non-profit, as well as a lifetime SXSW Platinum Badge.

The five honorees will be recognized within the 26th annual SXSW Innovation Awards Ceremony on the evening of Monday, March 10 in Ballroom D on the fourth floor of the Austin Convention Center. The pre-ceremony reception starts at 6:00pm. Evening festivities will also include the induction of Mark Mark Cuban into the SXSW Hall of Fame.

We hope you’ll join us to celebrate all our SXSW Community Service Awards honorees and their continued work in causes greater than themselves. In the meantime, read on to learn more about these individuals recognized for their contribution to education, film & tv, music, environment, and the underserved.