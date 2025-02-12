SXSW 2024 Community Service Honoree – Photo by Darah Hubbard

SXSW 2025 Community Service Awards Honorees Announced

02/12/2025

In this world of uncertainty, many non-profit organizations continue to focus on causes and communities that need help. They recognize the road ahead is very difficult – but also understand the importance of being a voice to those that may not have one.

For 2025, SXSW is humbled to highlight five recipients working tirelessly on missions much greater than themselves. With our Community Service Award, we honor Sav Rodgers (Transgender Film Center ), Michael Gonzalez (Rural Schools Innovation Zone ), Nicole Klepadlo (The Red River Cultural District ), Matthew Long ([C]worthy.org ), and Anne Filipic (Share Our Strength ).

Launched in 2000 to honor the memory of SXSW Interactive co-founder Dewey Winburne, these awards celebrate leaders and non-profit organizations from Austin and around the world.

Each of the five honorees receives a $2,500 grant for their designated non-profit, as well as a lifetime SXSW Platinum Badge.

The five honorees will be recognized within the 26th annual SXSW Innovation Awards Ceremony on the evening of Monday, March 10 in Ballroom D on the fourth floor of the Austin Convention Center. The pre-ceremony reception starts at 6:00pm. Evening festivities will also include the induction of Mark Mark Cuban into the SXSW Hall of Fame.

We hope you’ll join us to celebrate all our SXSW Community Service Awards honorees and their continued work in causes greater than themselves. In the meantime, read on to learn more about these individuals recognized for their contribution to education, film & tv, music, environment, and the underserved.

2025 Honorees

 

Sav Rodgers - 2025 SXSW Community Service Awards Honoree

Sav Rodgers

Transgender Film Center | Service to Film & TV

Originally from Kansas, Sav Rodgers is a filmmaker, writer, and pop culture documentarian. Sav’s debut feature Chasing Chasing Amy explores the complicated legacy of Chasing Amy (1997) and its profound impression on his life. In 2018, Sav gave a TED Talk on the subject, appropriately titled, “The rom-com that saved my life.” The film had its World Premiere at Tribeca, and played at prestigious festivals including the BFI London Film Festival, Outfest Los Angeles, and the Palm Springs International Festival. Sav was awarded the Cleveland International Film Festival’s DReam Maker Award for pioneering LGBTQ+ filmmakers for his work on the documentary.

Michael Gonzalez, - 2025 SXSW Community Service Awards Honoree

Michael Gonzalez

Rural Schools Innovation Zone / Service to Education

Mike Gonzalez, an unwavering advocate for equitable education, serves as the Executive Director of the Rural Schools Innovation Zone (RSIZ). With over 30 years of experience in the education field, Mike has demonstrated an enduring commitment to fostering opportunities for students in South Texas while building the Zone, a catalyst for rural innovation across the country.

Nicole Klepadlo - 2025 SXSW Community Service Awards Honoree

Nicole Klepladlo

The Red River Cultural District | Service to Music

Nicole Klepadlo is an accomplished leader with over 15 years of experience driving mission-driven community initiatives and policies that strengthen and sustain the creative industries and place-based efforts. With a background in social work and community and economic development planning, she brings a deep understanding of how people, place, and cultural experiences intersect to shape vibrant communities.

Matthew Long - 2025 SXSW Community Service Awards Honoree

Matthew Long

[C]worthy.org | Service to Environmental Conservation

Matthew Long, PhD, is co-founder and CEO of [C]Worthy, a non-profit research organization focused on building tools to ensure safe, effective ocean-based carbon dioxide removal (CDR). Prior to co-founding [C]Worthy, Long held a position as a Scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, where he worked on the development of the Community Earth System Model and conducted research on ocean biogeochemistry, marine ecosystems, and the global carbon cycle. Prior to NCAR, he built and deployed instruments to measure ocean carbon variables at sea, worked as a civil engineer developing river and sewer-network models, and taught high school as a United States Peace Corps volunteer in Tanzania. Dr. Long holds Master's and Bachelor's degrees in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Tufts University and a Ph.D. in Oceanography from Stanford University.

Anne Filipic - 2025 SXSW Community Service Awards Honoree

Anne Filipic

Share our Strength | Service to Ending Hunger

Over the past twenty years, Anne Filipic has led consequential civic, philanthropic, and political efforts that have helped transform the nation. Currently, Anne is CEO of Share Our Strength, a national non-profit helping kids, families and communities through the No Kid Hungry campaign, and working on the root causes of hunger to create more financial security for families. Previously, she served in the White House as Assistant to the President for Management and Administration. In this role, Anne was responsible for building and maintaining the most diverse staff in White House history.

SXSW Awards

Each year, SXSW celebrates individuals and companies at the forefront of innovation and creativity in their respective fields. Awards are granted to participants from Film & TV Festival, Music Festival, SXSW Pitch, and Innovation Awards.

