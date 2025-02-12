SXSW 2025 Community Service Awards Honorees Announced

Sav Rodgers
Transgender Film Center | Service to Film & TV
Originally from Kansas, Sav Rodgers is a filmmaker, writer, and pop culture documentarian. Sav’s debut feature Chasing Chasing Amy explores the complicated legacy of Chasing Amy (1997) and its profound impression on his life. In 2018, Sav gave a TED Talk on the subject, appropriately titled, “The rom-com that saved my life.” The film had its World Premiere at Tribeca, and played at prestigious festivals including the BFI London Film Festival, Outfest Los Angeles, and the Palm Springs International Festival. Sav was awarded the Cleveland International Film Festival’s DReam Maker Award for pioneering LGBTQ+ filmmakers for his work on the documentary.
Learn More
Michael Gonzalez
Rural Schools Innovation Zone / Service to Education
Mike Gonzalez, an unwavering advocate for equitable education, serves as the Executive Director of the Rural Schools Innovation Zone (RSIZ). With over 30 years of experience in the education field, Mike has demonstrated an enduring commitment to fostering opportunities for students in South Texas while building the Zone, a catalyst for rural innovation across the country.
Learn More
Nicole Klepladlo
The Red River Cultural District | Service to Music
Nicole Klepadlo is an accomplished leader with over 15 years of experience driving mission-driven community initiatives and policies that strengthen and sustain the creative industries and place-based efforts. With a background in social work and community and economic development planning, she brings a deep understanding of how people, place, and cultural experiences intersect to shape vibrant communities.
Learn More
Matthew Long
[C]worthy.org | Service to Environmental Conservation
Matthew Long, PhD, is co-founder and CEO of [C]Worthy, a non-profit research organization focused on building tools to ensure safe, effective ocean-based carbon dioxide removal (CDR). Prior to co-founding [C]Worthy, Long held a position as a Scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, where he worked on the development of the Community Earth System Model and conducted research on ocean biogeochemistry, marine ecosystems, and the global carbon cycle. Prior to NCAR, he built and deployed instruments to measure ocean carbon variables at sea, worked as a civil engineer developing river and sewer-network models, and taught high school as a United States Peace Corps volunteer in Tanzania. Dr. Long holds Master's and Bachelor's degrees in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Tufts University and a Ph.D. in Oceanography from Stanford University.
Learn More
Anne Filipic
Share our Strength | Service to Ending Hunger
Over the past twenty years, Anne Filipic has led consequential civic, philanthropic, and political efforts that have helped transform the nation. Currently, Anne is CEO of Share Our Strength, a national non-profit helping kids, families and communities through the No Kid Hungry campaign, and working on the root causes of hunger to create more financial security for families. Previously, she served in the White House as Assistant to the President for Management and Administration. In this role, Anne was responsible for building and maintaining the most diverse staff in White House history.
Learn More