SXSW strongly believes in the power of mixing creative communities. We're excited to welcome back Crossover Day for the second year! Experience the final day of SXSW EDU on Thursday, March 6 with your SXSW Badge for a bonus boost of inspiration. Connect with peers from the SXSW community on a day when all programming is open to SXSW EDU and SXSW registrants, featuring exclusively programmed sessions and networking opportunities.

Explore the Crossover Day schedule and add the following programming spotlights to your must-see list of events.

Special Crossover Day Programming

Panel Spotlights

Sharing Space: From the ISS to the Next Generation



For anyone who thinks that girls, students of color, first-generation, low-income or other historically underrepresented minorities don't belong in space...think again. Cady Coleman, a former NASA Astronaut and a retired US Air Force Colonel with more than 180 days in space, and 3 fellow members of the International Space Station National Lab's Education Subcommittee want kids to know that they belong in space. Sharing stories about life in space, tips about how to find space mentors early, and ISS STEM resources, this panel will open your eyes and keep students everywhere looking UP.

Cady Coleman, Retired Astronaut, NASA

Illana Raia, Founder & CEO, ÊTRE

Stephen White, Chief Strategy Officer, COSI - Center of Industry and Science

Teresa Drew, Deputy Director, STEM Next Opportunity Fund

Responsible AI: Balancing Innovation, Impact, & Ethics



The rapid integration of AI in the classroom is raising ethical concerns over bias, privacy, and digital divides. How can educators, technologists and policymakers collaborate to ensure the promise of AI can be realized responsibly? We will discuss the questions policymakers and educators can ask of developers, the design principles developers can embrace to ensure transparency, objectivity and accuracy of models and tools, and the role of educators in fostering AI literacy among students.

Amelia Kelly , Chief Technology Officer, SoapBox Labs

, Chief Technology Officer, SoapBox Labs Isabelle Hau , Executive Director, Stanford Accelerator for Learning

, Executive Director, Stanford Accelerator for Learning Latha Ramanan, Senior Vice President of AI, Merlyn Mind

Meet Up Spotlight

Connecting Communities: SXSW & SXSW EDU



Every SXSW attendee was once a student in the classroom and that journey is at the heart of what we celebrate with Crossover Day. This year we are bringing together organizers behind SXSW and SXSW EDU as well as enthusiastic members of our communities. Whether you want to chat with SXSW staff about their vision for the event or veteran attendees about their SXSW life hacks, this meetup is the perfect place to share your passion for any and all of the creative communities represented each March in Austin.

Alex Casolaro, Director of Credential Sales, SXSW

Julia Shatilo, Programming Director, SXSW EDU

Rakeda Ervin, Director of Community Education, Austin Film Society

All programming on Thursday, March 6 will be open to SXSW EDU and SXSW registrants as part of Crossover Day. See you there!