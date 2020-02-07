Now Announcing 10 Finalists for 2020 SXSW Release It Pitch Competition

We give you the ten finalists for the 2020 SXSW Release It competition!

These hand-picked finalists are companies launching a new product or service during the SXSW season, and will present to a panel of judges made up of technology industry experts, venture capitalists, and high-profile media. The judges will select a winner based on which product or service is most likely to succeed in the marketplace.

Watch these ten cutting-edge companies pitch live on Friday, March 13 at the Hilton Austin Downtown during SXSW 2020. Add Session 1 and Session 2 to your SXSW Schedule today. Congratulations to the following finalists – and best of luck in March!

2020 Finalists

GlazaLos Angeles, CA

Glaza’s software uses the front-facing camera of a device to track where the driver is looking on the screen. When the driver blinks, it registers that as a tap. Eyesight is a natural “cursor” so the software gets rid of the need to use the driver’s fingers and allows the driver to interact with the car’s infotainment system hands-free.



LifePod CorpsAustin, TX

LifePod Corps is a platform to facilitate immediate disaster relief using innovative technologies, built and delivered by US Veterans. LifePod Corps uses renewable technologies to solve disaster relief problems. We create off-grid water, electricity, reusable/mobile housing, and facilitate all logistics from point A to B.



LISSINBrooklyn, NY

We are a B2B SaaS solution focused on helping companies gain insight from first-person audio accounts narrated directly by customers, constituents, members, and employees. We are a vital complement to existing tools; moving beyond text-responses to surveys and questionnaires, and capitalizing on actionable insight derived from audio responses.



OCLLondon, England

OCL is the developer of Portes, the remarkable new platform that connects artists and brands directly to their fans and customers in under 3 seconds, with a bespoke VIP experience.



Open Road Integrated MediaNew York, NY

Open Road Integrated Media is a prestige content brand delivering digital experiences that entertain and inform readers around the world; their network of digital properties produces compelling stories that keep audiences engaged—across devices.



Our.NewsNew York, NY

Our.News fights misinformation. Our non-partisan “nutrition label for news” attach to every news story online, providing all the background info needed to quickly make informed decisions. This includes sources, fact checks, verified publisher and author profiles, AI and public ratings, and more.



OzoneAINew York, NY

OzoneAI is building free tools for users to capture all personal data from consumer tech platforms (ie. Facebook, Google, Amazon), get instant intelligence (ie. Which advertisers are following me?), and accept subscribers to their anonymized personal internet data for cash compensation and targeted offers. Businesses pay to “subscribe” to users’ anonymized data and opt users into live paid Calls-To-Action and Direct Marketing offers.



RapidDeployAustin, TX

RapidDeploy is the market leader in Cloud Aided Dispatch software. The RapidDeploy platform is rich in features and interfaces, easy to deploy and affordable for agencies of all sizes. RapidDeploy was built by First Responders using modern Microsoft Azure Government Cloud architecture, providing mission-critical reliability, cybersecurity, and state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence.



Redux FoundationMelbourne, Australia

Redux in an NGO that intends to use technology to connect people to help the planet. According to the UN, an entire dump truck of rubbish enters the ocean EVERY MINUTE. This rubbish is mainly plastic and comes from the streets of Developing Countries, entering our rivers and ultimately finds it way into the ocean and our food supply. Redux connects people who are willing to pay someone to clean the streets of the Developing World with people willing to clean it up. This prevents plastic from entering the ocean and restores nature to its original state.



Yotta SolarAustin, TX

Yotta Solar Inc. (Yotta) is a cleantech startup developing a new class of energy storage that’s safer, cheaper, and simpler. Yotta will be launching Y.E.S., an energy services platform that can turn building rooftops into power plants in 2020.





2020 Alternates

GranteyLos Angeles, CA

Grantey uses NLP/NLU to streamline the grant application writing process for academic and medical research institutions. Our novel method enables clinical and biomedical researchers to accelerate the discovery of significant breakthroughs in science & medicine by up to 150x faster than the global status quo.



PICKLLong Beach, CA

On-demand store checks + product pics from everyday shoppers, instead of a workforce. The Uber of Retail Visibility.





