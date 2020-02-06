It’s Thursday which means its time for the Weekly Roundup for the SXSW 2020 Music Festival.

This week’s additions include Nashville country legend-in-the-making Margo Price; Hard hitting hip-hop baddies KenTheMan and Yung Baby Tate; Austin techno powerhouse Sara Landry; otherworldly singer-songwriter Circuit des Yeux; and LA-based Xicana DIY pop singer/producer Avalon Lurks.

Tanzanian Afro Pop-star Diamond Platnumz will also take the stage along with R&B artist Nai Br.XX and pop/R&B singer-songwriter Celeina Ann – the real-life singers behind the hit Japanese anime duo Carole & Tuesday; Canadian cult balladeer Sean Nicholas Savage; on the rise mutant pop producer Banoffee; and club-embracing London rapper/vocalist and NUXXE collective head honcho Shygirl.

Yesterday, The SXSW Film Festival announced 2020 Midnighters, Festival Favorites, Shorts, Episodic Pilots, and Virtual Cinema including the 24 Beats Per Second selections showcasing the sounds, culture and influence of music and musicians in film along with this year’s Music Video lineup.

Weekly Roundup 3