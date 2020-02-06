Banoffee - Photo by Julian Bouchan

 

SXSW Music Weekly Roundup: Margo Price, Diamond Platinumz, Carole & Tuesday, and More

By Hailey Hess

02/6/2020

Music



It’s Thursday which means its time for the Weekly Roundup for the SXSW 2020 Music Festival.

This week’s additions include Nashville country legend-in-the-making Margo Price; Hard hitting hip-hop baddies KenTheMan and Yung Baby Tate; Austin techno powerhouse Sara Landry; otherworldly singer-songwriter Circuit des Yeux; and LA-based Xicana DIY pop singer/producer Avalon Lurks.

Tanzanian Afro Pop-star Diamond Platnumz will also take the stage along with R&B artist Nai Br.XX and pop/R&B singer-songwriter Celeina Ann – the real-life singers behind the hit Japanese anime duo Carole & Tuesday; Canadian cult balladeer Sean Nicholas Savage; on the rise mutant pop producer Banoffee; and club-embracing London rapper/vocalist and NUXXE collective head honcho Shygirl.

Queue New Music

With SXSW only a little over a month away, listen to your favorite artists now so that you can sing along in March. Here are a few ways to get to know this year’s Showcasing Artists.

Other Music Programing

Yesterday, The SXSW Film Festival announced 2020 Midnighters, Festival Favorites, Shorts, Episodic Pilots, and Virtual Cinema including the 24 Beats Per Second selections showcasing the sounds, culture and influence of music and musicians in film along with this year’s Music Video lineup.

Check back next week for new Conference programming including more Music Keynote Speakers. With SXSW almost a month away, don’t forget to register to attend today and book your hotel through SXSW Housing & Travel for the best rates and deals.

Explore all of the newly added Showcasing Artists and add Favorites to your SXSW Schedule.

Weekly Roundup 3

 

2020 SXSW Showcasing Artists

Everything subject to change.

Avalon Lurks (Santa Ana CA)
Avery Write (Sacramento CA)
Banoffee (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
Bess Atwell (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)
Big Wy’s Brass Band (Rollingwood TX)
Black Heart Saints (Austin TX)
BLANG (Austin TX)
Blaya (Lisbon PORTUGAL)
BRONCHO (Tulsa OK)
Caiine (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)
Carl Stone (Los Angeles CA)
Carole & Tuesday (Tokyo JAPAN)
Circuit des Yeux (Chicago IL)
Cody Brandell (Lafayette LA)
David Wax Museum (Charlottesville VA)
Diamond Platnumz (Dar Es Salaam TANZANIA)
DJ Bomb Jahlaam (Atlanta GA)
DJ Grip (Austin TX)
DJ Lita (Queens NY)
DJ Shani (Austin TX)
Doeman (Houston TX)
Drinker (Los Angeles CA)
The Electric Mud (Fort Myers FL)
GE Smith & LeRoy Bell “Stony Hill” (New York NY)
GIRL SKIN (Brooklyn NY)
Gloin (Toronto CANADA)
Gold Dime (Brooklyn NY)
Gunner & Smith (Saskatoon CANADA)
Hammered Satin (Los Angeles CA)
Haviah Mighty (Toronto CANADA)
HEADCRUSHER (Austin TX)
HOPP (Los Angeles CA)
House of Lepore (San Antonio TX)
The Hunt Sales Memorial (Austin TX)
Jack Freeman (Houston TX)
January Jane (New York NY)
Jazmen Safina (Durham NC)
Jesse Colin Young (Kealakekua HI)
Jonathan Ng (Seattle WA)
Josiah Johnson (Oakland CA)
Kashmere (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)
Kathryn Legendre (Austin TX)
Kayla Diamond (Toronto CANADA)
Kay Odyssey (Austin TX)
KenTheMan (Houston TX)
Loki (Austin TX)
Mama Duke (Austin TX)
Margo Price (Nashville TN)
MBNel (Stockon CA)
MC Bravado (Baltimore MD)
MC Frontalot (Brooklyn NY)
Mélat (Austin TX)
Mia Gladstone (New York NY)
Michael Vincent Waller (New York NY)
Miesha & The Spanks (Calgary CANADA)
Otis the Destroyer (Austin TX)
Patio (New York NY)
Paul Deemer Everybody (Austin TX)
Principe Q (Corpus Christi TX)
The Queendom (Atlanta GA)
Ramesh (Austin TX)
Robynn Shayne (Austin TX)
Sam Doores (New Orleans LA)
Sam Houston & BLK Odyssy (Austin TX)
Sammus (Ithaca NY)
Sara Landry (Austin TX)
Sean Nicholas Savage (Montreal CANADA)
Shygirl (London UK-ENGLAND)
Sierra Ferrell (Charleston WV)
Stefon Osae (Austin TX)
SwinGrowers (Palermo ITALY)
Talisto (Stockholm SWEDEN)
TeawhYB (Green Bay WI)
Thee Idylls (Los Angeles CA)
Tony Velour (Atlanta GA)
Tru Lyrics (Austin TX)
The Walks of Life (Los Angeles CA)
Wez Atlas (Tokyo JAPAN)
Young Mister (Tryon NC)
Yung Baby Tate (Atlanta GA)

