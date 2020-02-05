The SXSW Film Festival just revealed the second round of its 2020 program, including the Midnighters, Festival Favorites, Shorts, Special Events, Episodic Pilot Competition, Virtual Cinema, Music Videos and Title Design Competitions, plus late-addition Features. The acclaimed program draws thousands of fans, filmmakers, press, and industry leaders every year to immerse themselves in the most innovative, smart, and entertaining new films of the year.

This year’s program has 135 Feature Films, including 99 World Premieres, 9 North American Premieres, 5 U.S. Premieres, and 75 films from first time filmmakers with 119 Short Films including Music Videos, 12 Episodic Premieres, 7 Special Events, 14 Episodic pilots in 2 curated programs, 27 Virtual Cinema projects, and 30 Title Design entries.

The SXSW Midnighters section is a perennial favorite for SXSW audiences thrilled by the weird, electric, and sometimes terrifying selections. Featuring 10 genre films, the slate includes dark comedies, thrillers, Sci-Fi, mystery, and slasher horror from a mix of established and first-time filmmakers. The Midnighters, Festival Favorites, as well as 10 additional films, round out the 135 total features now to be screened at the SXSW 2020 Film Festival.

Browse by screening section: Midnighters, Festival Favorites, Special Events, Additional Features, Narrative Shorts, Documentary Shorts, Animated Shorts, Midnight Shorts, Texas Shorts, Texas High School Shorts, Episodic Pilot Competition, Music Videos, Virtual Cinema and Title Design Competition.

New Additions to 2020 SXSW Film Festival Lineup

Features

Midnighters

Scary, funny, sexy, controversial – ten provocative after-dark features for night owls and the terminally curious.

Dembanger

Director: John Berardo, Screenwriters: John Berardo, Lindsay LaVanchy, Brian Frager

Ellery Scott’s world unravels when her star athlete brother is murdered on campus amidst a brewing scandal, kicking off a spree of social-media-linked slayings that leave her racing alongside the police to uncover the university’s hidden secrets. Cast: Jon Huertas, Isabella Gomez, Lindsay LaVanchy, Froy Gutierrez, Gattlin Griffith, Patrick Walker, Bart Johnson, Shireen Lai, with Yancy Butler, and Lochlyn Munro (World Premiere)

Lucky

Directors: Esteve Soler, Gerard Quinto, David Torras, Screenwriter: Esteve Soler

Lucky follows May, a self-help book author with all the answers, who suddenly finds herself stalked by a threatening but elusive masked man, and caught in a struggle to get help from the people around her and maintain control over her own life. Cast: Brea Grant, Hunter C Smith, Kristina Klebe, Leith M. Burke, Dhruv Uday Singh, Yasmine Al-Bustami (World Premiere)

PG (Psycho Goreman) (Canada)

Director/Screenwriter: Steven Kostanski

Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord. Using a magical amulet, they force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues’ gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia. Cast: Nita-Josée Hanna, Owen Myre, Adam Brooks, Alexis Hancey, Matthew Ninaber, Steven Vlahos, Kristen MacCulloch, Anna Tierney, Kenneth Welsh (World Premiere)

Relic (Australia)

Director: Natalie Erika James, Screenwriters: Natalie Erika James, Christian White

When Edna, the elderly and widowed matriarch of the family, goes missing, her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam travel to their remote family home to find her. Soon after her return, they start to discover a sinister presence haunting the house and taking control of Edna. Cast: Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin, Bella Heathcote

Run Sweetheart Run

Director/Screenwriter: Shana Feste

In Run Sweetheart Run, a blind date turns violent and the woman has to get home on foot through Los Angeles as she’s pursued by her date. Cast: Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbaek, Clark Gregg, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt, Shohreh Aghdashloo

The Silencing

Director: Robin Pront, Screenwriter: Micah Ranum

A reformed hunter living in isolation on a wildlife sanctuary becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he and the local Sheriff set out to track a vicious killer who may have kidnapped his daughter years ago. Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Annabelle Wallis, Hero FIennes Tiffin, Melanie Scrofano, Shaun Smyth, Zahn McClarnon (World Premiere)

The Toll

Director/Screenwriter: Michael Nader

When a young woman and her rideshare driver break down on a dark forest road, each sees the other as a threat. A strange phenomena begin occurring around them, they gradually realize they’ve become trapped in the world of a terrifying supernatural being: The Toll Man. Cast: Jordan Hayes, Max Topplin, James McGowan, Rosemary Dunsmore (World Premiere)

The Vigil

Director/Screenwriter: Keith Thomas

A man providing overnight watch to a deceased member of his former Orthodox Jewish community finds himself opposite a malevolent entity, in writer-director Keith Thomas’ electrifying feature debut. Cast: Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig, Malky Goldman, Lynn Cohen, Fred Melamed (U.S. Premiere)

Witch Hunt

Director: Elle Callahan

A woman in the United States helps two young witches seek asylum in Mexico to avoid persecution by American authorities. Cast: Gideon Adlon, Elizabeth Mitchell, Abigail Cowen, The Crovetti Twins, Christian Camargo (World Premiere)

Yummy (Belgium)

Director: Lars Damoiseaux, Screenwriters: Eveline Hagenbeek, Lars Damoiseaux

Yummy is an orgy of blood, violence and fun in which a young couple travels to a shabby Eastern European hospital for cheap plastic surgery, but they get stuck in the middle of a zombie outbreak. Cast: Maaike Neuville, Bart Hollanders, Clara Cleymans, Benjamin Ramon, Tom Audenaert (North American Premiere)

Festival Favorites

Acclaimed standouts and selected premieres from festivals around the world.

Be Water

Director: Bao Nguyen

Be Water is a layered and intimate portrait of an underdog who was able to transcend racism, colonialism, and xenophobia to become one of the most influential cultural figures of our time. Cast: Linda Lee Cadwell, Shannon Lee, Robert Lee, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dan Inosanto, Andre Morgan

Beast Beast

Director/Screenwriter: Danny Madden

Set in a southern town, three youth deal with new and old issues of growing up, swirling with trauma, petty crimes, new love and gun violence. Cast: Shirley Chen, Will Madden, Jose Angeles, Courtney Dietz, Daniel Rashid, Kron Moore

Boys State

Directors: Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

A political coming-of-age story, Boys State examines the health of American democracy through an unusual experiment in which a thousand 17-year-old boys from across Texas join together to build a representative government from the ground up. Cast: Steven Garza, Rene Otero, Ben Feinstein, Robert Macdougall

Bull

Director: Annie Silverstein, Screenwriters: Annie Silverstein, Johnny McAllister

On the outskirts of Houston, a teen reeling from her mom’s incarceration and an aging bullfighter struggling to keep a foothold in the rodeo circuit, form an unlikely bond and attempt to right their own paths. Cast: Rob Morgan, Amber Havard, Yolonda Ross, Keeli Wheeler, Keira Bennett, Sara Allbright, Troy Hogan, Steven Boyd, Reece McClure, Tadarius Billy Miles

Charm City Kings

Director: Angel Manuel Soto, Screenwriters: Sherman Payne, Chris Boyd, Kirk Sullivan, and Barry Jenkins

A young boy joins a dirt bike gang in Baltimore. Feature film adaptation of the documentary 12 O’Clock Boys. Cast: Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty, Chandler DuPont, Tyquan Ford, Teyonah Parris

The Climb

Director: Michael Angelo Covino, Screenwriter: Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin

Kyle and Mike are best friends who share a close bond — until Mike sleeps with Kyle’s fiancée. The Climb is about a tumultuous but enduring relationship between two men across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage. Cast: Kyle Marvin, Michael Angelo Covino, Gayle Rankin, Talia Balsam, George Wendt, Judith Godrèche

Coded Bias

Director: Shalini Kantayya

Coded Bias explores the fallout of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini’s startling discovery that facial recognition does not see dark-skinned faces accurately, and her journey to push for the first-ever legislation to govern against bias in the algorithms that impact us all. Cast: Joy Buolamwini, Cathy O’Neil, Zeynep Tufecki, Meredith Broussard, Safiya Umoja Noble, Silkie Carlo, Ravi Naik, Virginia Eubanks

Feels Good Man

Director: Arthur Jones

When indie comic character Pepe the Frog becomes an unwitting icon of hate, his creator fights to bring Pepe back from the darkness.

I’m Gonna Make You Love Me

Director: Karen Bernstein

Fellini meets Motown in I’m Gonna Make You Love Me, one man’s search for self-acceptance, a journey that included tabloid celebrity, Tupperware parties, and two coming outs – first as a straight woman, then as the gay man he was meant to be.

Miss Juneteenth

Director/Screenwriter: Channing Godfrey Peoples

A former beauty queen turned hardworking single mom prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the Miss Juneteenth pageant, hoping to keep her from repeating the same mistakes in life that she made. Cast: Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Akron Watson, Lori Hayes, Marcus M. Mauldin

Mucho Mucho Amor

Directors: Cristina Costantini, Kareem Tabsch

Mucho Mucho Amor follows the iconic, gender non-conforming astrologer Walter Mercado, who mesmerized Latino viewers with his extravagance and positivity for decades. Then, one day, he vanished from the public eye.

Nine Days

Director/Screenwriter: Edson Oda

In a house distant from the reality we know, a reclusive man interviews prospective candidates — personifications of human souls — for the privilege that he once had: to be born. Cast: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgard, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, David Rysdahl, Arianna Ortiz

The Reason I Jump (United Kingdom)

Director: Jerry Rothwell

Based on the book by Naoki Higashida this immersive film explores the experiences of nonspeaking autistic people around the world.

Save Yourselves

Directors/Screenwriters: Alex Fischer, Eleanor Wilson

A young Brooklyn couple head upstate to disconnect from their phones and reconnect with themselves. Cut off from their devices, they miss the news that the planet is under attack. Cast: John Reynolds, Sunita Mani, Ben Sinclair, John Early, Johanna Day, Gary Clark, Jo Firestone, Zenobia Shroff, Amy Sedaris

A Thousand Cuts

Director: Ramona S. Diaz

A film about the role of journalism and disinformation’s accelerating effect in the erosion of democracy under the authoritarian regime of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte as told through the story of embattled journalist Maria Ressa.

Us Kids

Director: Kim A. Snyder

Determined to turn unfathomable tragedy into action, the teenage survivors of Parkland, Florida catalyze a powerful, unprecedented youth movement that spreads with lightning speed across the country, as a generation of youth take back democracy.

Special Events

Live soundtracks, cult re-issues and much more. Our Special Events section offers unusual, unexpected, and unique one-off film events.

Bait (United Kingdom)

Director: Mark Jenkin

Bait (2019) is a brilliantly original and visually daring feature film, written, directed and hand-crafted by Cornish filmmaker Mark Jenkin. For this special presentation, Gwenno Saunders’ new score, performed live with Georgia Ellery (who also plays Kate in the film), blends synth loops, long forgotten Cornish folk records, violin drone and live vocals. Expect the unexpected with this new take on the atmospheric world of *Bait! Cast: Edward Rowe, Simon Shepherd, Mary Woodvine, Giles King, Chloe Endean, Georgia Ellery, Isaac Woodvine, Jowan Jacobs (North American Premiere)

Doug Benson and Master Pancake vs Leprechaun Returns

Director: Steven Kostanski

Doug Benson (Super High Me, Doug Loves Movies) and Master Pancake (Film-Talkers at Austin’s Alamo Drafthouse) continue their St. Patrick’s Day tradition of interrupting every film in the Leprechaun franchise. This year they tackle Leprechaun Returns.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Director/Screenwriter: Donick Cary

Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics tells the epic story of psychedelics through the surprising and often hilarious drug trips of celebrity storytellers. (World Premiere)

Out of the Blue (1980) 4K Restoration (2019) (Canada, U.S.)

Director: Dennis Hopper, Screenwriters: Leonard Yakir, Brenda Nielson

New 4K digital restoration of Dennis Hopper‘s 1980 critically acclaimed (but seldom seen) return to the director’s chair after his disastrously received The Last Movie (1971), his follow-up to the world-shaking success of Easy Rider (1969). Cast: Linda Manz, Dennis Hopper, Sharon Farrell, Don Gordon, Raymond Burr

RAD! (1986) 4K Restoration (2019)

Director: Hal Needham, Screenwriters: Sam Bernard, Geoffrey Edwards

A bicycle-motocrosser tries to enter a corrupt promoter’s nationally televised cash-prize race. Cast: Bill Allen, Lori Loughlin, Talia Shire, Ray Walston

Additional Features added to the lineup in previously announced sections:

Narrative Spotlight

High profile narrative features receiving their World, North American or U.S. premieres at SXSW.

Freak Power

Director/Screenwriter: Robert F. Kennedy III

The true story of outlaw journalist/counter-culture icon Hunter S. Thompson’s unlikely campaign for Sheriff of Aspen, CO, in 1970. Cast: Jay Bulger, Cheryl Hines, Amaryllis Fox, Laird Mackintosh, Maxwell Loeb (World Premiere)

One of These Days (Germany)

Director/Screenwriter: Bastian Günther

In a small U.S. southern town, the annual ‘Hands On’ endurance contest offers the chance of a lifetime to win a brand new pickup truck. Each contestant has their own reasons for entering, but the true cost of the competition is higher than it appears. Cast: Carrie Preston, Joe Cole, Callie Hernandez, Bill Callahan (World Premiere)

Documentary Spotlight

Shining a light on new documentary features receiving their World, North American or U.S. premieres at SXSW.

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News

Director: Andrew Rossi

After Truth captures the human toll of false news and conspiracies with unprecedented access to figures in the Pizzagate, Seth Rich, Jade Helm and Alabama special election cases. (World Premiere)

Good ol Girl

Director: Sarah Brennan Kolb

Good ol Girl is a documentary western following three modern day cowgirls as they hustle for land, cattle, and respect across Texas. Cast: Sara Lemoine Knox, Mandy Dauses, Martha Santos, Joyce Gibson Roach (World Premiere)

A Most Beautiful Thing

Director/Screenwriter: Mary Mazzio



A Most Beautiful Thing chronicles the first African American high school rowing team in this country, made up of young men in rival gangs from the West Side of Chicago, all literally coming together to row in the same boat. (World Premiere)

The Pushback

Director: Kevin Ford



Two women of color run for public office and fight against decades of institutional racism, redefining what it means to be a Texan. (World Premiere)

The Scheme

Director: Pat Kondelis

The true story of basketball insider Christian Dawkins, who hustled the FBI in a scandal that threatened to take down the NCAA. (World Premiere)

Visions

Visions filmmakers are audacious, risk-taking artists in the new cinema landscape who demonstrate raw innovation and creativity in documentary and narrative filmmaking.

Aviva

Director/Screenwriter: Boaz Yakin

Aviva is a unique exploration of gender within the self, told through the lens of a modern romantic relationship. Cast: Zina Zinchenko, Bobbi Jene Smith, Tyler Phillips, Or Schraiber (World Premiere)

The Carnivores

Director/Screenwriter: Caleb Michael Johnson

Alice has been blacking out and craving things she dare not name. When her girlfriends’ dog goes missing, Alice wonders if it could be inside her. Cast: Lindsay Burdge, Tallie Medel, Frank Mosley (World Premiere)

The Surrogate

Director/Screenwriter: Jeremy Hersh

Jess is thrilled to be the surrogate for her best friend and his husband, but when a prenatal test comes back, it creates a moral dilemma that threatens their friendship. Cast: Jasmine Batchelor, Chris Perfetti, Sullivan Jones, Brooke Bloom, Tonya Pinkins, Eboni Booth, Brandon Micheal Hall, Leon Lewis, Tiffany Villarin (World Premiere)

Episodic Premieres

Presenting world premieres of prestige serials slated for release and accompanied by show-runners, directors and cast members featuring extended Q&As.

We’re Here

Director: Peter LoGreco

From creators Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, this six-part unscripted series recruits small-town residents across America to participate in a one-night-only drag show. Renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley will inspire and teach their own “drag daughters” to step outside their comfort zone for a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag. Cast: Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka O’Hara), D.J. Pierce (Shangela) (World Premiere)

24 Beats Per Second

Showcasing the sounds, culture and influence of music and musicians, with an emphasis on documentary.

Dark City Beneath The Beat

Director: TT The Artist

Dark City Beneath the Beat is a musical documentary reimagining the narrative of Baltimore, a city rising above social and economic turmoil to develop a vibrant and close-knit community for the arts through its homegrown sound, Baltimore club music. (World Premiere)

Jose Feliciano: Behind This Guitar

Directors/Screenwriters: Frank Licari, Helen Murphy

The Official Biographical Documentary of the eight time Grammy Winner and international music icon, Jose Feliciano. From being blind at birth in the slums of Puerto Rico to Grammy winner, Jose Feliciano carved a path that few achieved before or since. (U.S. Premiere)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

Director: Alison Ellwood

Laurel Canyon pulls back the curtain on a mythical world and provides an up-close look at the lives of the musicians who inhabited it. It paints an intimate portrait of the artists who created a music revolution that would change popular culture. (World Premiere)

Sisters with Transistors (United Kingdom)

Director: Lisa Rovner

Sisters with Transistors is the remarkable untold story of electronic music’s female pioneers, composers who embraced machines and their liberating technologies to utterly transform how we produce and listen to music today. (World Premiere)

Global

A diverse selection of international filmmaking talent, featuring innovative narratives, artful documentaries, premieres, festival favorites and more.

The Mystery of the Pink Flamingo (Spain, U.S.)

Director: Javier Polo, Screenwriters: Javier Polo, Sixto Xavier García

A square sound engineer employs unusual research efforts to reveal the secrets behind the quintessential icon of kitsch, the Pink Flamingo. His bizarre adventure will unexpectedly turn into a creative journey to self-discovery. Cast: Rigo Pex, John Waters, Eduardo Casanova, Allee Willis, Kero Kero Bonito, Antonyo Marest, Kitten Kay Sera (World Premiere)

Shorts Program

Narrative Shorts Competition

A selection of original, well-crafted films that take advantage of the short form and exemplify distinctive and genuine storytelling.

Basic

Director/Screenwriter: Chelsea Devantez

Basic is a very short film exploring the insecure lil’ ho in all of us.

Blocks

Director/Screenwriter: Bridget Moloney

An existential comedy about the mother of two young children who begins to spontaneously vomit toy blocks.

Broken Bird

Director/Screenwriter: Rachel Harrison Gordon

A biracial girl caught between two worlds prepares for her Bat Mitzvah and adulthood. (North American Premiere)

Daddio

Director: Casey Wilson, Screenwriters: Casey Wilson, Laura Kindred

A father, played by Michael McKean (Spinal Tap, Better Call Saul) and daughter, played by Casey Wilson (SNL, Happy Endings) spiral as they grapple with life after loss in this comedic short film. Based on real death events.

Darling (Pakistan, U.S.)

Director: Saim Sadiq, Screenwriters: Saim Sadiq, Rodney Llaverias

An erotic dance theater in Lahore prepares for a new show just as a sacrificial goat disappears, an attractive trans girl aspires to grab the limelight and a naive young man falls in love.

Dirty

Director/Screenwriter: Matthew Puccini

Marco cuts class to spend the afternoon with his boyfriend. Things do not go as planned.

Face to FaceTime

Director/Screenwriter: Izzy Shill

In this ridiculous, sometimes gag-inducing sex comedy, Claire takes the bold step of initiating a FaceTime call, only to discover Danny’s flaccid enthusiasm for her. (World Premiere)

Father of the Bride (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Rhys Marc Jones

The best man attempts to keep face and deliver his speech at his brother’s wedding, following an encounter in the hotel bathroom with the father of the bride. (World Premiere)

Figurant (France)

Director/Screenwriter: Jan Vejnar

A man follows a group of workers coming for a shift in an industrial area. He’s stripped from clothes and identity, dressed in a military uniform and armed. His determination not to fall behind the others is tested by a series of unsettling events. (U.S. Premiere)

I’m Happy, I Promise

Director: Mimi Cave, Screenwriter: Parker Seaman

A series of phone calls between Parker and his friends narrate Parker’s mission to find true happiness through superficial obsessions.

Lip Service

Director/Screenwriter: Emily Tremaine

A woman records erotica fantasy audiobooks from her bedroom closet while her own life is far from perfect. (World Premiere)

Mthunzi (South Africa)

Director/Screenwriter: Tebogo Malebogo

Mthunzi’s return from the supermarket is interrupted when he passes a white woman seizing in her driveway.

A Period Piece (France)

Director/Screenwriter: Shuchi Talati

Geetha, a control and order loving Indian-American woman, finally has sex with Vehd one afternoon but things quickly turn messy when period blood stains her pristine couch and a fight erupts mid-coitus, causing her pent-up feelings spill over. (World Premiere)

Reminiscences of the Green Revolution (Philippines, U.S.)

Director/Screenwriter: Dean Colin Marcial

A ghost story about love and eco-terrorism in the Philippines.(U.S. Premiere)

Run On

Director/Screenwriter: Daniel Newell Kaufman

All Luke and his mom have are two garbage bags full of clothes, and two tickets out of town on the midnight Greyhound. Like he’s assembling a puzzle, Luke has to figure out the why of it–all before the person they’re running from puts together the pieces. (World Premiere)

Single

Director/Screenwriter: Ashley Eakin

A girl born with one arm gets set-up to go on a blind date with a guy who has one hand, and she is pissed! (World Premiere)

Soft (Mexico, U.S.)

Director/Screenwriter: Daniel Antebi

Sam – 16, queer, and falling in love – struggles to untangle himself from his abusive martial arts coach. (World Premiere)

Still Wylde (Canada, U.S.)

Director/Screenwriter: Ingrid Haas

Gertie and her on-and-off boyfriend, Sam, face a major life decision only to realize that even when they know what they want, life has other plans. (World Premiere)

Summer Hit (Germany)

Director/Screenwriter: Berthold Wahjudi

Laia from Spain and Emil from Iceland are enjoying their semester abroad in Munich. While Laia feels perfectly fine just having sex with Emil, his profession of deeper feelings puts her on the defensive.

Vert (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Kate Cox

When Jeff and Emelia are gifted a virtual reality set that shows one’s “ideal self” for their twentieth wedding anniversary, they discover a secret that could shift their relationship indelibly. (North American Premiere)

The Voice in Your Head

Director/Screenwriter: Graham Parkes

Dan spends his every waking hour tortured by the negative voice in his head, until he learns something shocking that allows him to break free. (World Premiere)

Waffle

Director: Carlyn Hudson, Screenwriters: Katie Marovitch, Kerry Barker

Kerry is at a sleepover with the socially awkward, mysteriously orphaned heiress Katie. Friendship–in a society that grows ever isolating–is explored as Kerry learns the hard way that Katie always gets what she wants. (World Premiere)

White Eye (Israel)

Director/Screenwriter: Tomer Shushan

A man finds his stolen bicycle, now they belong to a stranger. While attempting to retrieve them, he struggles to remain human. (North American Premiere)

Documentary Shorts Competition

Slices of life from across the documentary spectrum.

Affurmative Action

Director/Screenwriter: Travis Wood

An exploration of workplace diversity through “meet the team” pages.

Betye Saar Taking Care of Business

Director: Christine Turner

At 93, there’s no stopping when it comes to the legendary artist Betye Saar.

Broken Orchestra

Director: Charlie Tyrell, Screenwriters: Charlie Tyrell, Josef Beeby

A documentary short about the Symphony for a Broken Orchestra which collected hundreds of broken instruments from the Philadelphia public school system, fixed them and then returned them into the hands of students.

Call Center Blues

Director: Geeta Gandbhir

Call Center Blues is a lyrical portrait of an unlikely community of U.S. deportees and their loved ones struggling to rebuild their lives in Tijuana, Mexico. (World Premiere)

The Claudia Kishi Club

Director: Sue Ding

A love letter to Claudia Kishi, the iconic character from the Baby-Sitters Club books. One of the few Asian Americans in 80s and 90s pop culture, Claudia inspired a generation of young readers of color. (World Premiere)

Día de la Madre

Directors: Ashley Brandon, Dennis Höhne

A band of juveniles embark on a 24-hour spree of breaking into houses and causing a ruckus.

Dieorama

Director: Kevin Staake

By day, she visits morgues, observes autopsies, and studies pictures of crime scenes. By night, she turns nightmarish imaginings into precise, red-splattered miniatures.

Hiplet: Because We Can

Director: Addison Wright

The combination of Classical Ballet and Hip Hop, We call it Hiplet.

Huntsville Station

Directors: Jamie Meltzer, Chris Filippone

Every weekday, dozens of inmates are released from Huntsville State Penitentiary, taking in their first moments of freedom with phone calls, cigarettes, and quiet reflection at the Greyhound station up the block. (North American Premiere)

A Hysterical Girl

Director/Screenwriter: Kate Novack

Sigmund Freud published only one major case history of a female patient. “Hysterical Girl” revisits his landmark treatment of the 17-year-old girl he called “Dora,” and reflects on how Freud’s theory of hysteria continues to shape popular culture. (World Premiere)

Lions in the Corner

Director: Paul Hairston

In the rural mountains of Virginia, “Scarface” started a fight club called Streetbeefs in his backyard to combat gun and knife violence in the area. Soon it turned into something much more.

Mizuko

Directors: Katelyn Rebelo, Kira Dane, Screenwriter: Kira Dane

In Japan there is a special way to grieve after having an abortion. Inspired by these Buddhist rituals, Mizuko is an intimate look of how a half-Japanese American woman reevaluates drawing ‘the line’ in abortion ethics when she becomes pregnant. (North American Premiere)

Modern Whore (Canada)

Director/Screenwriter: Nicole Bazuin

Former escort Andrea Werhun shares the ins and outs of escort review board culture to expose deeper complexities of sexual power and social stigma in a post #metoo world. (World Premiere)

No Crying at the Dinner Table (Canada)

Director: Carol Nguyen

Filmmaker Carol Nguyen interviews her family to craft a portrait of love, grief and intergenerational trauma. (U.S. Premiere)

Quilt Fever

Director: Olivia Loomis Merrion

Every Spring 30,000 quilters descend upon a small town in Kentucky for “the Academy Awards of Quilting.” Doubling the town’s population, this film is a front row seat to quilters as you’ve never seen before.

Radical Love

Director/Screenwriter: William A. Kirkley

Prolific radical chic legal husband and wife team Michael and Eleanora Kennedy defend The Weather Underground, The Black Panthers, and countless other revolutionaries against the U.S. Government, become targets of the FBI and go on the run. (World Premiere)

Animated Shorts Competition

An assortment of stories told using traditional animation, computer-generated effects, stop-motion, and everything in between.

Blackheads

Director/Screenwriter: Emily Ann Hoffman

A woman copes with bad therapy, heartbreak, and blackheads. (World Premiere)

Chicken of the Dead (France)

Director: Julien David, Screenwriters: Yacine Badday, Florent Guimberteau

Bernard Lepique is the CEO of “Quasi”, a company specializing in the production of half-bio, half-antibiotics chickens. Today Bernard is launching its new kind of chicken, but everything does not go as planned. (North American Premiere)

Coldsore (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Caitlin McCarthy

A naive but determined internet dweller goes to some seedy lengths to fit in at school, but it still doesn’t go quite to plan. (U.S. Premiere)

Frank’s Joke (United Kingdom)

Director: Ed Bulmer, Screenwriters: Edward Bulmer, Andrew Eu

Frank told a bad joke at his new place of work. Nobody laughed. (North American Premiere)

Gravedad (Germany)

Director/Screenwriter: Matisse Gonzalez

Some days are light and some days are heavy. (U.S. Premiere)

Hot Flash (Canada)

Director/Screenwriter: Thea Hollatz

Ace Naismith is having a hot flash, and she is about to go live on local television. An animated comedy about a woman trying to keep her cool when one type of flash leads to another.

Hudson Geese

Director/Screenwriter: Bernardo Britto

A goose remembers his last migration.

Inside Blue (Taiwan)

Director/Screenwriter: Yi-Chien Chen

The story describes a man who needs to carry a roll of tape with him, just in case. (North American Premiere)

No, I Don’t Want to Dance! (United Kingdom)

Director: Andrea Vinciguerra

In these dark times, you may think that every hazard has been identiﬁed, but nobody has taken into consideration how dangerous dance can be.

The Shawl

Director: Sara Kiener

After years of long distance, a pair of big and beautiful boyfriends celebrate their reunion at a Stevie Nicks concert, where they share a brush with magic.

The Slug Finger (United Kingdom)

Director: Lily Shaul

The unusual story of a girl whose finger transforms into a slug forcing her to learn to love and care for it. (North American Premiere)

Solipsism (France, U.S.)

Directors: Tuna Bora, Jonathan Djob Nkondo, Screenwriter: Tuna Bora

If a girl crosses the border between her internal and external reality and no one is around to see it, does this animated short really exist?

Something to Remember (Sweden)

Director/Screenwriter: Niki Lindroth von Bahr

A lullaby before the great disaster.

Symbiosis (France, Hungary)

Director: Nadja Andrasev, Screenwriters: Nadja Andrasev, Rita Domonyl

A betrayed wife starts to investigate her husband’s mistresses. Her jealousy is gradually replaced by curiosity.

Undiable dans la poche (France)

Directors/Screenwriters: Antoine Bonnet, Mathilde Loubes

A group of children witnesses a crime and is forced to remain silent. Auguste, the youngest, finds the burden too heavy and decides to reveal this secret. (North American Premiere)

Midnight Shorts

Bite-sized bits for all of your sex, gore, and hilarity cravings.

Danny’s Girl

Director/Screenwriter: Emily Wilson

Danny meets his online girlfriend for the first time, but accidentally discovers an unspeakable possession of hers, which throws their first night together into a dizzying tailspin.

Deep Clean (United Kingdom)

Director: David Wilson, Screenwriters: Harry Clayton-Wright, David Wilson

Cleanliness is next to godliness. A celebration of objectophilia (the love of objects) and self-pleasure.

The Doe (France)

Director/Screenwriter: Jennifer Lumbroso

After an accident in the French countryside, Helene, a city dweller, is facing events that are beyond understanding. She becomes “the doe” in order to survive. (World Premiere)

Double Tap (United Kingdom)

Director: Eros Vlahos, Screenwriters: Eros Vlahos, Tron Vlahos

A screen-obsessed teen ignores a chain-mail instagram post. Big mistake. (World Premiere)

Hand in Hand (Switzerland)

Director/Screenwriter: Ennio Ruschetti

Two Politicians shake hands. The situation escalates.

Heat (Netherlands)

Director/Screenwriter: Thessa Meijer

During an extreme heat wave, a shy girl seeks refuge in an ice cream shop. But when she looks into the eyes of the charming vendor, she is on thin ice. (North American Premiere)

Laura Hasn’t Slept

Director/Screenwriter: Parker Finn

Desperate to rid herself of a recurring nightmare, a young woman seeks help from her therapist. (World Premiere)

Regret (Canada)

Director/Screenwriter: Santiago Menghini

Following the death of his father, a man must survive the manifestations of his inner demons over the course of a dreary night.

Seek

Director: Aaron Morgan, Screenwriters: Aaron Morgan, Eric Vespe

After driving all night, two sisters come across a dilapidated roadside bathroom. Horrific events follow when a strange message is found and a mischievous resident wants to play a sinister game.(World Premiere)

Selfie

Director: John Poliquin, Screenwriters: Colin Minihan, John Poliquin

An insecure teenager deletes her social media accounts and learns that what she put online will come back to haunt her. (World Premiere)

Stucco

Directors: Janina Gavankar, Russo Schelling, Screenwriters: Janina Gavankar, Russo Schelling

While hanging a piece of art in her new home, a woman knocks a hole in her wall, revealing what might be another room. Her mind races and unravels as she wonders what could be on the other side.

Texas Shorts

An offshoot of our regular shorts program, composed of work shot in, about, or somehow relating to the Lone Star state.

Biters

Director: Matt Sherwood, Screenwriters: Davey Morrison Dillard

Biters is a surf horror story set in the aftermath of a hurricane along the Gulf coast.

A Bold Experiment

Directors: Alexander Milan, Andrew Miller

In 1997, J David Bamberger attempted to build the world’s first man-made bat cave. The idea was far-fetched and expensive, making headlines around the world. It stood empty for 4 years, but his “batty” idea would eventually house half a million bats.

Coup d’etat Math

Director/Screenwriter: Sai Selvarajan

In times of duress, nothing adds up. Coup d’etat Math is an animated short film that depicts four immigrant stories narrated by four different voices. (World Premiere)

Just Hold On

Directors: Sam Davis, Rayka Zehtabchi

A portrait of a girl holdin’ on to stuff (especially sheep). (World Premiere)

The Paint Wizzard

Directors: Jessica Wolfson, Jessie Auritt

Millie “The Paint Wizzard” is a transgender housepainter who lives in a bright yellow motorhome in Austin, Texas. A few years ago, at the age of 58, she gained the courage to leave “Michael” behind and embrace her authentic self, cat ears and all. (World Premiere)

Rules For Werewolves (Canada, U.S.)

Director: Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux, Screenwriter: Kirk Lynn

As teens ransack a suburban home for food and clothing, one recounts how he got there and how desperation has changed him. (World Premiere)

Talk Outside

Director/Screenwriter: Austin Davison

When two tough guys leave a bar to fight, their search for the right spot becomes an adventure. (World Premiere)

Ter (Costa Rica, U.S.)

Director/Screenwriter: Maria Luisa Santos

A live-in house maid struggles with making a difficult decision while trying to hide her distress from the girl she loves and cares for. (World Premiere)

Zoe and Hanh

Director/Screenwriter: Kim Tran

A young woman is caught in a lie by her suspicious mom. With tensions already high from recently losing a loved one, their relationship unhinges. (World Premiere)

Texas High School Shorts

A preview of the next filmmaking generation, as Texas High Schoolers present shorts of five minutes or less.

:)

Director/Screenwriter: Barbara Lou

:) explores the theme of happiness from an abstract point of view that reflects a teenager’s world. (World Premiere)

218

Director/Screenwriter: Melanie Ulloa

This is an 80’s psychological thriller that dives deep into the mysterious and sometimes frightening world of multiple personality disorder.

AdSpace

Director/Screenwriter: Andre Garcia

A lonely girl struggles with the prospect of renewing her membership for her virtual companion, who may be her only friend in a world of commercialism. (World Premiere)

Alex

Director/Screenwriter: Wilson Jones

A teenager speaks their truth and struggles for understanding from their father and their peers. (World Premiere)

Chill

Director/Screenwriter: Kati Gibson

A surgical team is waiting for a special delivery and time is of the essence. (World Premiere)

The Contemporary Complex

Director/Screenwriter: Alex Martinez

Two teenagers argue over the legitimacy of one artist’s modern works.

Copyrat

Director/Screenwriter: McKenna Sanchez

A sad and lonely rat goes on a chaotic journey in order to discover it’s okay to love yourself.

Fish Fish Bish

Directors/Screenwriters: Katherine Li, Christine Yan

Bish the fish is saved by Bummy the dummy and ends up in his tummy. (World Premiere)

Joy Ride

Directors: Jack McIntyre, Matthew Gabaldon, Screenwriters: Vivian De La Mora, Matthew Gabaldon, Jack McIntyre, Hunter Reeves

A kid who only finds entertainment in laughing at others meets a girl who brings joy to his drab life. (World Premiere)

Karmen

Directors: Jerzy Carranza, Lindsay Bochat, Screenwriters: Savannah Baca, Lindsay Bochat

Chrysanthemum, a young girl with an extraordinary gift, life changes when she meets Karmen. (World Premiere)

Lucky Girl

Director: Ellie Bodeman

Lucky Girl is an experimental music video about gender. (World Premiere)

Niyayesh (Greece, Iran, Islamic Republic of)

Director/Screenwriter: Elli Dassopoulos

The turbulence of spiritual veneration, illustrated through travels between time and space. (World Premiere)

The Orchard

Director: Zeke French

A grizzled apple breaks free from the city to search for his birthplace.

Persiguiendo El Sueño Americano

Directors: Jose Gamez, Heidee Andres

This documentary is a look into a very important issue that I am passionate about because of the lives it affects. It is about the struggle of the Hispanic immigrants and the legal issues they face because of our President’s current stance.

Quest for Jasmine

Directors: Amanda Hawkes, Jackie MacLean

Amara, a lonely witch in a cabin in the woods, goes out to find the missing ingredient to her love potion. Adventure ensues, and Amara finds the missing ingredient and something else along the way. (World Premiere)

Rated B for Black

Director/Screenwriter: Samantha Porter

A film that embraces the beauties of black people as a whole: their strength, their unity, their determination, their gracefulness, and much more.

Skateboarding

Director: Ricky Rodriguez

This documentary follows young skateboarders as they try to find a place where they are accepted.

Sleep Paralysis

Director/Screenwriter: William Tran

A teenager experiences a terrifying phenomenon as he deals with the harrowing events of his day. (World Premiere)

Tattwo (China, Taiwan, U.S.)

Director: Emma Nebeker

The story discusses Zhua Zhou, a traditional precursor for future careers. A mother intervenes with the ceremony to prevent her child from pursuing dance, and her child now has two tattoos: one symbolizing dance and one symbolizing writing.

Ultimatum

Director: Kai Hashimoto, Screenwriter: Daniella Pantoliano

Three girls are locked in a basement. They have been down there for a long time. One must die in order for the rest to leave.

Unveiled

Director: Sofia Bajwa

Two teenage girls have unique experiences wearing a Hijab in today’s society.

A Walk Along The Stars

Director/Screenwriter: Lani McHenry

A personal and poetic expression of grief and love in tribute to a little girl’s grandmother. (World Premiere)

Wish Upon a Snowman

Director/Screenwriter: Miu Nakata

On Christmas Eve, a girl builds a snowman. She goes to bed excited on Christmas Eve wishing for a present but receives an unexpected surprise!

Episodic Pilot Competition

A pilot showcase introducing fresh work from bright new talent, many with an eye towards finding production, completion funds, or a release platform. Presented in two curated programs.

Alisa (Russia)

Directors: Vasilisa Kuzmina, Ivan Petukhov, Screenwriters: Yuliya Gulyan, Ivan Petukhov, Vasilisa Kuzmina

Alisa is an advanced voice assistant for taxi drivers. In each episode of this screenlife show, where everything is perceived from the AI’s POV, Alisa encounters freaky, frightening or funny passengers that question her sense of humour and humanity. (World Premiere)

Bananas (Australia)

Director: Rachel Anderson, Screenwriters: Rachel Anderson, Mary Duong

A curious and playful look at growing up between two cultures in Queensland – the Sunshine State – with particular focus on food and family, presented by two Australian-born Asian friends who are awkward, honest, and warm in equal parts. (North American Premiere)

Beached

Director: Nic Collins, Screenwriters: Nic Collins, Sean Godsey

Beached follows The Wail, a creature from the deep who has come to Earth to take away humanity’s pain. (World Premiere)

Bored (United Kingdom)

Director: Georgia Oakley, Screenwriters: Coral Amiga, Nicole Hartley

Jamie and Eve are best friends who’ve always shared everything… and after drowning their post-Brexit, January sorrows at a party, they really do end up sharing everything. In the sober light of day will things ever be the same again? (North American Premiere)

Chemo Brain (Denmark)

Director: Kristian Håskjold, Screenwriters: Johan Wang, Kristian Håskjold

When Oliver is diagnosed with testicular cancer his life is turned upside down. This drama series depicts the derailment of a young man that is doing everything he can to not lose his friends, his girlfriend, himself and ultimately his life.

Cooper’s Bar

Director: Alfredo De Villa, Screenwriters: Nick Morton, David Conolly

When Cooper Marino’s career falls apart, he takes refuge in the backyard tiki bar he has painstakingly constructed over 15 years and there finds an unlikely path to his own resurgence. (World Premiere)

The Dream

Director: Ron Najor, Screenwriters: Trevor Fernando, Ron Najor

The Dream follows Daryl, a broke aspiring film director who’s just moved to Los Angeles, taking his first job as a Production Assistant, and the ragtag gang of PAs that school him on how to survive in this insane and unpredictable work environment. (World Premiere)

Embrace

Director: Jessica Sanders, Screenwriters: Kathreen Khavari, Chuck Neal

Against the backdrop of Oakland California, Iranian-American medical student Kat tries to save her family by taking on the surprising side hustle of professional cuddling.

Everyone Together

Director: Lauren Ludwig, Screenwriter: Kelsey Ledgin

Everyone Together is a comedy series that follows two dysfunctional families from different cultural backgrounds as they clash and bond over a new major family milestone each season. (World Premiere)

Heart To Heart (United Kingdom)

Director: Lilah Vandenburgh, Screenwriter: Islay Bell-Webb

A surreal buddy-comedy about the relationship between a terminally ill 21- year-old, Liddy, and her failing heart, Lump, who’s determined to get her a girlfriend – before they both die. (World Premiere)

Homecoming: The Journey of Cardboard (Japan)

Directors: Yuko Shiomaki, Anna Thorson Mayer

Fuyuki Shimazu is an artist and cardboard lover who travels around the world to pick up cardboard he likes. His charming up-cycling art activities are depicted in the feature film From All Corners in 2018 and now his new chapter of journey starts. (World Premiere)

Lusty Crest

Director/Screenwriter: Kati Skelton

A love and fantasy-obsessed maid named Kasha begins working at Lusty Crest, a love hotel perched on top of a treacherous mountain. She soon learns that the hotel is plagued by not only human lechers, but supernatural ones as well. (World Premiere)

Racist Trees

Directors: Sara Newens, Mina T. Son

Racial tensions are reignited as a historically Black neighborhood in Palm Springs continues the decades-long fight for the removal of a wall of trees that many believe were originally planted as a totem of segregation. (World Premiere)

This Isn’t Me

Director: Adrian Rojas Elliot, Screenwriter: Ben Kawaller

An earnest West Hollywood homosexual with a skewed sense of decorum chases meaning and intimacy, routinely humiliating himself and occasionally stumbling into moments of grace.

Music Videos

A range of classic, innovative, and stylish work showcasing the scope of music video culture.

070 Shake – ‘Nice to Have’ / Director: Noah Lee

1980YEN – ‘Takoyaki Story’ (Japan) / Director/Screenwriter: Sawako Kabuki

Angel Olsen – ‘All Mirrors’ / Director: Ashley Connor

Black Pumas – ‘Colors’ / Director: Kristian Mercado, Screenwriters: Tiffany Stephens, Kristian Mercado

The Chemical Brothers – ‘We’ve Got To Try’ (United Kingdom) / Director: Ninian Doff

Hilton Dresden & Antfood – ‘Cousin John – The Arrival’ / Director/Screenwriter: Tom C J Brown

Hot Chip – ‘Hungry Child’ (United Kingdom, U.S.) / Director: Saman Kesh, Screenwriters: Saman Kesh, Ellis Bahl

Humans – ‘Noose’ (Canada) / Director/Screenwriter: Peter Ricq

Idles – ‘Mercedes Marxist’ (United Kingdom) / Director: 32

Joywave – ‘Obsession’ / Directors: Dimitri Basil, Laura Gorun, Cooper Roussel, Screenwriters: Cooper Roussel, Dimitri Basil

Kiddy Smile – ‘Slap My Butt’ (France) / Director: Pierre Saba-Aris

King Bach – ‘Secrets’ / Director: King Bach

Lizzo – ‘Juice’ / Director: Quinn Wilson

The Lumineers – ‘Gloria’ / Director: Kevin Phillips, Screenwriters: Wesley Schultz, Kevin Phillips

Mitski – ‘A Pearl’ / Directors: Saad Moosajee, Art Camp

Oh Sees – ‘Gholü’ / Director: Leo Nicholson

The Prodigy – ‘Timebomb Zone’ (United Kingdom) / Director: Paco Raterta

Sam Smith – ‘How Do You Sleep’ / Director: Grant Singer

Sharon Van Etten – ‘Seventeen’ / Director: Maureen Towey

slenderbodies – ‘Arrival’ (United Kingdom) / Director: Savannah Setten

Tove Lo – ‘Glad He’s Gone’ / Directors: Vania Heymann, Gal Muggia

Vagabon – ‘Water Me Down’ / Director: Maegan Houang

Virtual Cinema

The immersive arts are finding new ways to enhance our ability to perceive the world that surrounds us, and in many instances they are redefining how we experience the world. The 27 projects presented in our Virtual Cinema emphasize storytelling, ingenuity and also showcase how other industries are embracing this new medium. Virtual Cinema is presented by Bose.

After the Fallout (Switzerland, U.S.)

Directors: Sam Wolson, Dominic Nahr

This unforgettable 360-degree experience pushes past traditional documentary tropes to evoke the reality and emotional gravity of life in Fukushima, ten years after the 2011 nuclear disaster.

Coda

Directors: Graham Parkes, Oliver Lewin, Will Hellwarth, Bela Messex, Screenwriter: Graham Parkes

Shepherding you to the afterlife, a mysterious Ferryman questions you about the life that you lived. As you dig deeper into your past, a repressed reality about who you were, and weren’t, comes to light on this metaphysical journey to self-acceptance. (World Premiere)

Corpus Misty (Germany)

Director: Aubrey Heichemer, Screenwriter: Gayatri Parameswaran

Corpus Misty is an animated VR documentary set in a bright saturated corpusical world where you journey into intimate and secret tales of women and gender queers who have created a rift in their realities in order to find unity. (World Premiere)

The Curious Life of Bill Mont

Directors: Katrina Sorrentino, Andrea Patiño Contreras

Bill Mont, a self-made entrepreneur, reminisces about his life while preparing for a winter formal at Northwood in Halifax, Nova Scotia – the senior living center where he lives. He ruminates on love and loss, while living life to the fullest at 89! (World Premiere)

Dimension X: Dinosaurs (United Kingdom)

Director: Dani Parr, Screenwriter: Hannah Wood

A new fully immersive experience using the latest mixed reality technology to bring dinosaurs to life. Together audiences embark on a mission to help contain paranormal activity of the past, becoming the heroes of this exciting interactive game. (North American Premiere)

Dimension X: Robots (United Kingdom)

Director: Dani Parr, Screenwriter: Hannah Wood

A new fully immersive experience using the latest mixed reality technology to bring robots to life. Together audiences embark on a mission and build their own rescue robot to help save a city, becoming the heroes of this exciting interactive game. (North American Premiere)

Eternal Return (Sweden, United Kingdom)

Directors: Matthew Shaw, Martina Seitl, Screenwriters: Matthew Shaw, Christer Lundahl, Martina Seitl, Malin Zimm

Eternal Return is a choreographed mixed reality exhibition interrogating the materiality of memory via replicas from earth’s deep past stretching into a speculative future where image libraries + experiences are hyperconnected to the physical world. (North American Premiere)

Ferenj: A Graphic Memoir in VR

Director/Screenwriter: Ainslee Alem Robson

Memory, reality, and the digital converge in this immersive graphic memoir about Ethiopian-American mixed-race identity in a virtual “home” created from spatialized images gathered from friends and family. (World Premiere)

Fragments (France, United Kingdom, U.S.)

Director: Aaron Bradbury, Screenwriters: Aaron Bradbury, Paul Mowbray

Fragments is a multimedia documentary, inspired by the award-winning VR experience Vestige. (World Premiere)

Gr8ness (Kenya)

Directors: Michael Ilako, Isa Paul Mohamed

Gr8ness is a five to six minute 360 documentary experience about art, creativity, friendship and hope. The experience takes place in Capetown, South Africa, where Ethan, an at-risk, teenager lives. (World Premiere)

Hiraeth

Director: Virginia Galloway

Hiraeth is a multi-sensory enhanced audio experience that explores our primal need for and connection to Earth’s quiet places. (World Premiere)

Hypha (Chile)

Director: Natalia Cabrera, Screenwriters: Natalia Cabrera, Juan Ferrer

Hypha is a VR experience about the bioremediation power of the Fungi Kingdom and its importance as the main recycler of Earth.

The Last Light

Director/Screenwriter: Jeremy Vanhoozer

In this storytelling experience a young woman travels home after learning of a loss in the family, reliving childhood memories she deals with her grief. With a beloved scrapbook she is able to work through her feelings and embrace life once again. (World Premiere)

Legends of the Brush

Director/Screenwriter: Sutu

Step into a wild collection of colorful fables created in virtual reality from the mind of Eisner-nominated digital artist Sutu. Each fable features stunningly unique art styles and game mechanics. (World Premiere)

Living Distance (China, U.S.)

Director/Screenwriter: Xin Liu

Living Distance is a fantasy and a mission, in which a wisdom tooth is sent to outer space and back down to Earth again.

Look at Me (Taiwan)

Director/Screenwriter: He Wei-Ting

A VR romantic melodrama with an anti-VR message. (North American Premiere)

Nine VR: Come See Me (Korea, Republic of)

Director: Minhyuk Che, Screenwriters: Minhyuk Che, Mina Hyeon

Two participants connected in real time coexist in the same space, each assuming the role of ‘Me in the past’ and ‘Me in the present’. I must find clues buried in my memory to find a way back to 1999 before my younger self erases everything I cherish. (North American Premiere)

Odyssey 1.4.9 (France)

Director: François Vautier

A breathtaking VR journey into the visual heart of A Space Odyssey. A personal tribute unveiling the secrets of Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece. (U.S. Premiere)

Pagan Peak VR (Germany)

Directors/Screenwriters: Ioulia Isserlis, Max Sacker

In Pagan Peak VR you will find yourself among a group of strangers captured in a mysterious alpine cabin by the Krampus Killer. Your only chance to survive is to team up and solve the riddles laid out by the killer, emerging deeper into his psyche. (World Premiere)

Persuasion Machines

Directors: Karim Amer, Guvenc Ozel, Screenwriters: Karim Amer, Daniel Claridge, Bits Sola

Enter a smart living room that asks the question: are we in control of these machines or are they in control of us? The filmmakers of The Great Hack use mixed reality and surveillance technologies to bring to life the invisible world of data.

Reggieverse

Director/Screenwriter: Reggie Watts

Reggie Watts improvises into his own mind and takes you on a journey into his Volumetric VR multiverse. You’ll get up close to the action like never before and see Watts blur the line between avant-garde, comedy and music. An Intel Studios original. (World Premiere)

Secret Garden

Director: Stephanie Dinkins

Secret Garden is an immersive storytelling installation that combines audio vignettes told by black women with dynamic, responsive visual feedback. Secret Garden is presented by NEW INC and Nokia Bell Labs, and conceived by artist Stephanie Dinkins. (World Premiere)

A Song Within Us (France)

Director/Screenwriter: Fangas Nayaw

A Song Within Us is a 360 immersive experience with traditional aboriginal music and sound interaction, written and directed by Fangas Nayaw, a Taiwan Amis aboriginal theater Director and choreographer. (North American Premiere)

Space Explorers: the ISS Experience – Preview (Canada)

Director: Felix Lajeunesse

The most ambitious film ever made in Space. An immersive journey that will bring audiences on an astonishing odyssey to humanity’s space outpost, showing life in orbit as never seen before. (World Premiere)

Superhuman AR by NCT 127

Director: Jinooya Makes

This groundbreaking augmented reality music video puts K-pop superstars right in front of you. Superhuman AR features NCT 127’s performance of their No. 1 hit song that you can view from every angle. Co-produced by Intel Studios and SM Entertainment. (North American Premiere)

A Unique Journey to Notre-Dame de Paris (France)

Director: Mélanie de Riberolles

An immersive and contemplative experience that enables you to visit Notre-Dame de Paris from exclusive spots: stand in the nave, near the rose windows, or on the rooftop to admire the belfries and the spire that was destroyed in the April 2019 fire.

Excellence In Title Design

Inspired by an essential part of the theatrical experience, these are works of art in their own right. The 30 sequences selected represent the very best and most original of the past year.

The Botanist Title Sequence / Company: Samplistic Media / Title Designer: Michael Rosen

Captain Marvel Title Sequence / Company: Elastic / Title Designers: Lisa Bolan, Nadia Tzuo, Carlo Sa, Tnaya Witmer

Carnival Row Title Sequence / Company: Elastic / Title Designer: Lisa Bolan

Dichos Title Sequence / Company: Gwenaëlle Gobé Films / Title Designer: Gwenaëlle Gobé

Digital Design Days Geneva 2019 Title Sequence (Portugal, U.S.) / Company: Foreign Affairs / Title Designers: Filipe Carvalho, The Joelsons

For All Mankind Title Sequence / Company: Imaginary Forces / Title Designer: Alan Williams

Game of Thrones Title Sequence / Company: Elastic / Title Designers: Angus Wall, Kirk Shintani

His Dark Materials Title Sequence (United Kingdom, U.S.) / Company: Elastic / Title Designer: Clarissa Donlevy

Jeezy TM104 Promo Title Sequence / Company: Native Foreign / Title Designer: Nik Kleverov

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part Title Sequence / Company: Alma Mater / Title Designers: Brian Mah, James Ramirez

Locke & Key Title Sequence/ Company: Picturemill / Title Designers: William Lebeda, Sonia Kiran

Lust Title Sequence / Company: Ringling College of Art and Design / Title Designer: Rudy Schultz

Metro Exodus Title Sequence / Company: Elastic / Title Designer: Andy Hall

Observation Title Sequence(United Kingdom) / Company: No Code / Title Designers: Jon McKellan, Serjan Burlak

OFFF Barcelona 2019 Title Sequence / Company: 1983 / Title Designer: Chris Bjerre

The Orange Years Title Sequence / Company: Ali Clark Creative / Title Designer: Ali Clark

Panic Room #18: Rebirth Title Sequence (Netherlands) / Company: House of Panic / Title Designer: Kim Taylor

Pause Fest 2019 Title Sequence (Australia) / Company: Loop / Title Designers: Alex Mikhaylov, Max Chelyadnikov

Queens of Mystery Title Sequence (United Kingdom) / Company: Sly Fox Productions / Title Designer: Ian Emes

See Title Sequence / Company: Imaginary Forces / Title Designer: Karin Fong

Shazam Title Sequence / Company: Aspect

Sonic the Hedgehog Title Sequence / Company: Picturemil / Title Designers: William Lebeda, Cecilia De Jesus

TEDxSydney 2019: Legacy Title Sequence (Australia) / Company: Substance / Title Designer: Scott Geersen

Tell Me A Story Title Sequence / Company: Imaginary Forces / Title Designer: Karin Fong

Under the Influence Title Sequence / Company: Yacht Club Films / Title Designer: Matt Morgan, Zach Law

La Venganza de Mascarita Title Sequence (Mexico) / Title Designer: Maribel Martínez

Warrior Title Sequence / Company: MethodMade, Method Studios / Title Designer: John Likens

What We Do In The Shadows Title Sequence / Company: MethodMade, Method Studios / Title Designer: John Likens

Who Among Us Title Sequence (Canada) / Company: Its Got Stealth / Title Designer: Jordan Turner

Why We Hate Title Sequence / Company: Blue Spill / Title Designers: Allison Brownmoore, Anthony Brownmoore, Joe Nowacki, Chris Caswell

