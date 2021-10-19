Alexis McGill Johnson, Sarah Bond, Vicki Dobbs Beck, Ebro Darden & More Join SXSW 2022

Announcing Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund President and CEO, as the initial Keynote speaker for SXSW 2022 along with new Featured Speakers made up of prominent industry leaders and creative visionaries from the world’s of tech, film, music, and beyond.

“At the 2022 SXSW Conference, we will focus on building a future that is equitable and sustainable across society, culture, technology, and policy,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “Our first announced Keynote speaker, Alexis McGill Johnson, embodies these values as our communities continue to fight for reproductive freedom and civil rights for all people.”

Featured Speakers announced today include Sarah Bond, Jack Conte, Roman Coppola, Ebro Darden, Rana el Kaliouby, Stephanie McMahon, Erika Nardini, Kelly Wearstler, and many more.

Get to know the latest round of speakers below, add events to your SXSW Schedule, and explore the 15 Tracks of programming associated with each Conference session. Plus, dive into over 160 previously-announced sessions sourced from the SX community. Friday, October 22 is the deadline for entering session proposals in the second round of PanelPicker®.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson

50 Non-Obvious Trends Changing the Future Normal

A presentation with Non-Obvious Company founder Rohit Bhargava .

Breaking the Rules to Make Your Experience Matter

Accenture Interactive CEO, David Droga , will talk with industry disruptors Dara Treseder , SVP, head of global marketing and communications at Peloton, and Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo , Global Chief Marketing Officer at Amazon Prime Video & Amazon Studios, on how to break through the barriers holding brands back from creating the experiences people didn’t even know they needed.

Creative Catalysts: Pioneering the Future

A conversation with VP of Immersive Content Innovation ILMxLAB at Lucasfilm Vicki Dobbs Beck , and LiveArea Director of Strategy Val Vacante about what it takes to innovate, the impact of the ever-evolving emerging technology landscape and how next generation connected experiences will be powered through choice and participation.

Elevating Communities that Created Pop Music

A discussion with Apple Music Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B Ebro Darden and Save The Music Foundation CEO Henry Donahue on the necessity of ensuring that today’s youth have direct access in their classrooms to the rich musical and cultural legacies in their communities.

Machine or Human? The Ethics Behind Smarter AI

A conversation with Smart Eye deputy CEO Rana el Kaliouby and MIT Technology Review CEO and Publisher Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau on what a human-centric AI world can look like, how we can build emotional intelligence into our machines, and the massive potential this has to improve our lives — as well as the possible risks.

Next Gen Tech & The Live Entertainment Revolution

Unity SVP of Sports & Live Entertainment Peter Moore will provide a sneak peek into the new fusion of the physical and virtual worlds in live entertainment offering consumers an elevated, personalized, and gamified experience.

The Second Renaissance of Creativity

A presentation from Patreon CEO & co-founder Jack Conte on the rapidly fading “starving artist” stigma and what the next five to ten years hold for the creator economy.

