The 2022 PitchBook Report has Arrived and Numbers are Soaring

We are back with the 2022 annual PitchBook Report!

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides data on the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. Its annual Report covers current trends in the seed and early venture capital space, as well as the US venture ecosystem as a whole. It also showcases SXSW Pitch over time through the lens of its participants and offers an in-depth look at the nine industry verticals that comprise 2022’s competition categories.

Overall and against all odds, venture capital charges full steam ahead, eclipsing previous annual records well before the end of the year. What we’ve noticed so far are

Exit value smashes through the $500 billion level in a single year

Demand for mega-deals persists, bolstering capital investment totals

Funds adapt to compete in the current VC environment

Not only are numbers rising in the field, but also within our SXSW Pitch community. Now in its fourteenth year, 572 companies have participated in SXSW Pitch, with over 82% receiving funding and acquisitions in excess of almost $14.5 billion.

“The goal of SXSW Pitch has always been to connect top investors with early-stage startup companies from around the globe.” – Chris Valentine, SXSW Pitch Manager

You may have heard of some of our Pitch alumni like Klout, ICON, Hipmunk, Wildfire, Tubemogul, Siri, Foodspotting or Tango. SXSW Pitch is not only an opportunity to gain funding, but also gain invaluable coaching and join an always-growing community.

“SXSW was instrumental for Jooki. Everything happened at the same time: Our first industrial prototypes arrived, we greatly refined our pitch, learned a lot from the Pitch mentors and other teams and had amazing meetings with corporates who used SXSW for scouting. But there’s more — another SXSW attendee agreed to man our demo while we were pitching, to great success. He became an investor and one of the key people for our company.” – Theo Marescaux, Founder of Jooki

After a year full of challenge, get inspired with the data from 2021, a surprising and flourishing year in Venture Capital.

SXSW Pitch is a featured startup showcase event that has an “open call” for startups to apply. The event will take place during SXSW on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13. Learn more about participating at SXSW Pitch and apply by the Final Deadline November 11.

