The 2023 SXSW PanelPicker® entry period is open now through July 24. How can you ensure that your Conference session idea stands out? Dive into our helpful PanelPicker tips for constructing the perfect proposal.

PanelPicker® is the official SXSW user-generated session proposal platform developed to encourage the community to pitch their proposals for our Conference programming for SXSW 2023 from March 10-19, 2023. This easy, two-step process allows the SXSW community to have a voice in what creative and thought-provoking programming is selected. Visit panelpicker.sxsw.com to login or create a new profile and then begin your proposal. All ideas received will be posted online for Community Voting from August 9-21, 2022.

Review the resources and tips below to get started on your PanelPicker proposal and enter by July 24, 2022 at 11:59pm PT.

Tips for PanelPicker Success

Follow the instructions and read the FAQ. Reading the PanelPicker FAQ will give you important information about SXSW and more valuable tips for creating a great proposal.

Create a future-focused, original proposal that shows what you’re passionate about. Often SXSW previews what you’ll be talking about next year and beyond in tech, culture, music, and film. Give us your perspective on what lies ahead and why.

Depth and specificity. SXSW attendees want advanced, in-depth information, so be sure to delve into the particulars of a topic. The more specific a proposal is, the better. Drill down to what really matters.

Your title should reflect your description. Your title is going to be fighting for attention with hundreds of other titles in PanelPicker, so it’s important for your title to be direct and explanatory. The community should be able to understand what the proposal will cover without reading your description. Remember: think simple, accurate, and succinct. Tip: Avoid using ALL CAPS in your title and proposal.

Diversity matters. All panels (3-4 person sessions) must include diversity in gender, race, location and employment of speakers, and diversity in thought and opinion.

Include a video with your proposal. Your speaking abilities matter and we’d like to see them. No fancy production required – recording from your webcam or phone works just fine.

Proofread, proofread, proofread. Did we mention proofread? Spelling, grammar, and punctuation are extremely important. Once you have completed your draft idea and clicked “Enter My Proposal,” you will NOT be able to edit your idea. Be sure you have reviewed your proposal carefully.

Meet the deadline. The deadline for 2022 PanelPicker entry is Sunday, July 24 at 11:59pm PT.

2023 Tracks

2050

Advertising & Brand Experience

Civic Engagement

Climate Change

Creating Film & Episodics

Culture

Design

Energy

Film & TV Industry

Food

Future of Music

Games as Convergent Media

Health & MedTech

Media Industry

Psychedelics

Sports

Startups

Tech Industry

Transportation

Workplace Revolution

XR

