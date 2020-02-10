Calling all bookworms – if you’re looking for more reading material to add to your reading list, look no further than SXSW Book Readings and Book Signings. As part of the Conference, take the opportunity to connect with your favorite SX Speakers – discover deeper context at book readings and then meet speakers during their book signings. It’s every book lovers’ dream!

SKEPTICISM SANS CYNICISM: Joyful Rituals Based in Science – Sasha Sagan

Raised by her secular parents, Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan, Sasha Sagan shares her uplifting approach to how to navigate through life events that historically rely on religion, like births, death, and even weddings through the lens of science.

REPRESENT: The Woman’s Guide to Running for Office – June Diane Raphael & Kate Black

June Diane Raphael is well-known for her several comedic roles, the latest in Grace & Frankie, but like many women woke up the morning of November 9th with the resolve to run for office. Searching for a resource to help navigate that process, she found nothing. She teamed up with then Chief of Staff and VP of Research at Emily’s List Kate Black to write an informative guide for any woman thinking about running for public office.

Surviving Sasquatch with Max Brooks – Max Brooks

From the Author of World War Z, Max Brooks will give an exclusive look into the follow-up, Devolution. Release date: 5/12/2020 (Pre-ordering will be available following the session).

Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms – James Beshara interviewed by Scribe’s Senior Publisher

Go beyond coffee with James Beshara to kick that caffeine addiction and explore healthier alternatives that can get you to peak performance.

Fighting Mass Surveillance Can and Will Unite Us – David Rohde

An exclusive reading of the forthcoming release from two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner and executive editor of newyorker.com, David Rohde, that discusses the debate surrounding the “deep state.” Pre-ordering will be available following the session.

How the Internet Broke America – Andrew Marantz, The New Yorker

Sextech Revolution – Aarti Shahani, NPR

Sextech, possibly the next blue ocean for investment? Learn to build, innovate, and transform tech and sexual wellness.

Finding Your Voice – Andrea Barrica, O’school

Her debut and bestselling memoir gives a look into Shahani’s childhood living as undocumented in NYC and the extreme ups and downs she experienced – including drug cartels, kidnapping, and deportation.

Einstein, Michael Jackson & Me: A Search for Soul in the Power Pits of Rock & Roll – Howard Bloom

Science nerd who founded the biggest PR firm for the music industry writes about the strange tale of a scientific expedition into the dark underbelly of science and fame where new myths and movements are made.

“Blood: A Memoir” with Allison Moorer – Allison Moorer

Award-winning musician Allison Moorer’s memoir is an intimate journal: vivid, haunting, and ultimately life-affirming.

