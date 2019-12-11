Announcing the addition of a Keynote Conversation, Opening Speaker, and new Featured Speakers for the 2020 event, celebrating the convergence of technology, film, and music industries. Swipe right on this announcement to begin.

The Keynote announced today includes Bumble CEO and Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd and Blackstone’s Global Head of Growth Equity Jon Korngold in conversation with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King.

“Whitney Wolfe Herd’s journey from entrepreneur to CEO of one of the most successful tech companies focused on connecting people embodies the spirit of creativity and innovation that is inherent to SXSW,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “The event continues to be a unique destination for learning and discovery, and we’re honored to bring together so many influential voices and business leaders next March.”

Kicking off the Conference on Friday, March 13, we are pleased to announce psychotherapist, New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, and nationally recognized journalist Lori Gottlieb as the Opening Speaker.

Newly-added Featured Speakers include T Bone Burnett, Troy Carter, Anil Dash, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Steven Levy, Bob Odenkirk, Maria A. Ressa, Susan Rogers, Angela Roseboro, Jerry Saltz, Rhea Seehorn, M. Night Shyamalan, Nicole Wong, and more.

As you get to know the latest round of speaker additions below, add events to your SXSW Schedule and explore 22 programming tracks associated with each Conference session.

Help us write the next chapter of SXSW from March 13-22, 2020 in Austin, TX. Holiday gift? New Year’s resolution? Bucket list? Seeking warmer weather and tacos with a side of inspiration? Register by Friday, January 17 and save. It checks all the boxes.

Keynotes

Interactive Keynote – Founder and CEO of Bumble Whitney Wolfe Herd and Blackstone’s Global Head of Growth Equity Jon Korngold in conversation with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King.

These visionaries join previously announced Keynotes Reggie Fils-Aimé (Convergence), Erin Lee Carr (Film), Kim Gordon (Music), and Roger Waters (Music).

2020 Keynotes

Featured Speakers

Featured Sessions

The Age of Surveillance Capitalism (Tech Industry & Enterprise Track) – A conversation on the emergence of surveillance capitalism as the dominant form of information capitalism and its implications for individuals, society, and democracy in the 21st century with producer, musician, and songwriter T Bone Burnett , and author and scholar Shoshana Zuboff .

Better Call Saul (Making Film & Episodics Track) – A conversation with Better Call Saul co-creators and executive producers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould , actor Bob Odenkirk , and actress Rhea Seehorn .

The Future of Independent Media (Media & Journalism Track) – A discussion about what journalism will look like in 10 years: the evolving relationship between audiences and journalists, how journalism will be funded in the future and the intersection of technology and independent media, with Director of Investments, Independent Media for Luminate Nishant Lalwani , Rappler CEO Maria A. Ressa , and Principal of NWong Strategies Nicole Wong .

The Music World Beyond Streaming (Future of Music Track) – A conversation about authenticity and brand partnerships in music, Chief Creative Officer of WeTransfer Damian Bradfield and Founder and CEO of Q&A Troy Carter.

2020 Featured Speakers & Sessions

Join Us for SXSW 2020

Register for SXSW 2020 and experience 10 days of conference sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, networking events, mentor sessions, and much more. All attendees will receive primary entry to programming associated with their badge type, in addition to enjoying secondary access to most other SXSW events.

Bring your squad to SX – groups of 10 or more can save big with Group Registration rates. Plus, currently enrolled students may apply to purchase a SXSW Badge at a special discounted price.

Register Now

Stay tuned for more programming announcements throughout the 2020 SXSW season. Sign up for SXSW Event Updates and read SXSW News for programming features, registration information, and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX coverage.