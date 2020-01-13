Laurene Powell Jobs, Jack Dorsey, Stephen Colbert & More Join SXSW 2020

Announcing the next wave of Keynotes and Featured Speakers for the 34th edition of the SXSW Conference which celebrates the convergence of technology, film, and music industries.

The Keynotes announced today include award-winning immersive artist Gabo Arora; Grammy-winning musician, DJ, producer, and cultural figure Diplo; and Emerson Collective founder and president Laurene Powell Jobs.

“From amplifying social change to remake our lives and communities better to imagining new ways to leverage technology in storytelling, we’re truly excited about the programming that we’ve announced today,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “The creative and bold innovative talent speaking at SXSW this year continues to provide a compelling destination for people across industries to gather and engage with strong vision for our future.”

Newly-added Featured Speakers include Samantha Bee, Brené Brown, Bob Chapek, Stephen Colbert, Jack Dorsey, Nicholas Thompson, Jonathan Van Ness, Jen Wong, and more.

As you get to know the latest round of speaker additions below, add events to your SXSW Schedule and explore 22 programming tracks associated with each Conference session.

Keynotes

Award-winning immersive artist, professor, and former UN diplomat Gabo Arora (Convergence)

Grammy-winning musician, DJ, producer, and cultural figure Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo (Music)

Emerson Collective founder and president Laurene Powell Jobs (Convergence)

These visionaries join previously announced Keynotes Erin Lee Carr (Film), Reggie Fils-Aimé (Convergence), Kim Gordon (Music), Roger Waters (Music), and Whitney Wolfe Herd and Jon Korngold with Gayle King (Interactive).

2020 Keynotes

Featured Speakers

Featured Sessions

Less Trust, More Truth: The Web 3.0 Thesis (Tech Industry & Enterprise) – A presentation on trust, truth, and the new internet with Ethereum co-founder and CTO Dr. Gavin Wood with a Q&A by Austin Blockchain Collective Executive Director Pete Harris .

Sparking Female Stories: Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere (Making Film & Episodics) – Join the powerhouse production team behind Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere, for a conversation around the changing dynamics of the entertainment industry today. Showrunner and executive producer Liz Tigelaar , directors Lynn Shelton, Nzingha Stewart, Michael Weaver , and executive producers Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine and Pilar Savone of Simpson Street will discuss the importance of using storytelling as a means of charting a new path forward for women and how they are working with stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, who are leading the charge in female-driven productions, to transform gender and ethnic representation in film and television.

Supernatural: 15 Years of Fandom (Making Film & Episodics) – From the series launch in 2005 on the former WB Network to the current 15th and final broadcast season on The CW, Supernatural is a case study in how a little “series-that-could” beat the odds to become the longest-running American sci-fi series in television history. Produced by Warner Bros. Television, series stars Jared Padalecki , Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins will join a panel of Supernatural experts, including Samantha Highfill from Entertainment Weekly and Alice Jester from The Winchester Family Business, to discuss how a series with more than 300 episodes continues to trend on social media, sell out magazine covers and merchandise, pack fan conventions around the world, and be a force for social good — all while trying to make a positive and lasting impact.

Technology + Storytelling = Magic (Experiential Storytelling) – Today’s technological revolution is changing the game when it comes to experiential storytelling, and Disney is staying ahead of the curve by leveraging emerging tech to revolutionize the Guest Experience. In this conversation, Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, will be joined by Disney Imagineers to give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at some of the incredible innovations Disney uses to bring stories to life at destinations around the world.

2020 Featured Speakers & Sessions

