Enter Your SXSW Session Idea: 2021 PanelPicker® Opens October 6

Help shape the Conference programming for SXSW Online from March 16-20, 2021. As part of our 2021 offerings, this digital experience will feature conference keynotes and sessions, screenings, showcases, networking, and exhibitions. Propose a session idea through the SXSW PanelPicker® beginning October 6, 2020!

PanelPicker® is the official SXSW user-generated session proposal platform developed to encourage the community to pitch their proposals for our Conference programming. This easy, two-step online process allows the SXSW community to have a voice in what creative and thought-provoking programming is selected for SXSW and SXSW EDU.

“PanelPicker connects us with the thousands of creative professionals, experts and decision-makers from the many disciplines in the global SXSW community. This interface helps us identify the most compelling new ideas within the many different industries we serve and, in so doing, keeps SXSW exciting, timely, and relevant.” – Hugh Forrest, SXSW Chief Programming Officer

The SXSW Conference provides an opportunity for global professionals at every level to participate, learn, and network. Learn more about the application process below.

Application Process

Starting on October 6, upload proposals related to tech, film, and music in a variety of session formats including panels, solo presentations, AMA’s, and more. The application process is simple: visit panelpicker.sxsw.com and complete the online form.

All ideas received will be posted online for the PanelPicker Community Voting. Community votes makeup 30% of the final decision, plus input of the SXSW Staff (30%) and Advisory Board (40%) helps ensure that lesser-known voices have as much of a chance of being selected to speak at SXSW as individuals with large online followings. Together these percentages help determine the final programming lineup – it’s as easy as “enter, review, comment, and vote” to help shape SXSW programming.

2021 Themes

Each year, SXSW explores what’s next in the worlds of entertainment, culture, and technology. Dive into our 2021 Themes for PanelPicker proposal inspiration.

A New Urgency

Challenging Tech’s Path Forward

Cultural Resilience in the Arts

The Rebirth of Business

Transforming the Entertainment Landscape

Connection in Disconnection

An Uncharted Future

Read descriptions for each of the 2021 Themes and stay tuned to SXSW News for more updates on PanelPicker proposal tips, Community Voting dates, and more 2021 information.

Subscribe to SXSW Event Updates and the Conference Community Newsletter to stay in the SX know.

Go to PanelPicker®