Ty Mattson is the founder and creative director of Mattson Creative, a Southern California based branding agency specializing in illustrative design for the entertainment and licensed consumer products industry. He proudly leads an incredibly talented design team whose award-winning work can be seen for a wide variety of clients such as Apple, Coca-Cola, Disney, FAO Schwarz, IKEA, Target and Universal Studios, to name a few. His work has appeared in numerous professional publications and has been recognized for excellence by the leading design competitions including the One Show and Communication Arts.

“We were honored to create a series of graphics to celebrate SXSW 2020. It was a pleasure to collaborate with the SXSW team, and to be a part of the amazing vibrant conversation they facilitate around creativity, technology, and music.”

It was announced that the City of Austin had cancelled SXSW 2020 in early March. “Like everyone,” said Mattson, “we are incredibly saddened that the global coronavirus pandemic necessitated the first cancellation of the conference in SXSW’s 34 year history. However, we are thrilled that they decided to release our collection and we hope that it will provide a unique opportunity to celebrate and support the conference as well as the SX community. We can’t wait to join the gathering in person in 2021.”

Besides the Big Bag, Mattson Creative has produced the limited edition SXSW 2020 official poster, as well as a series of SXSW t-shirt designs. These items are available for purchase, while supplies last. Take home the entire SXSW Ty Mattson collection!

Check out Mattson’s SXSW art and some of his other work below: