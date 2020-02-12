The 2020 SXSW Film Festival less than a month away! We are almost ready to have y’all here, but before we do, get to know films from our lineup a little bit better with our Filmmaker In Focus series.

Check out our Q&A with director Angel Kristi Williams as she tells us about his film Really Love, which will World Premiere in the Narrative Feature Competition.

“We wanted to tell a coming of age story about a young kid whose future is unknown; and that in order to move on with your life, you have to be willing to take risks.” – Director Angel Kristi Williams

In your own words, what does this film mean to you?

Angel Kristi Williams: This film is my ambition for love.

What motivated you to tell this story?

AKW: I am Isaiah, an artist who puts his art and his passion for his work before everything else in his life, often to his own dismay. And I am also Stevie, the ambitious, independent, intelligent Black woman who is a hopeless romantic, in search of a storybook love, that pure, fleeting feeling that feels like falling in love for the very first time.

What do you want the audience to take away?

AKW: I want the audience to remember their own love story that changed their life.

What made you choose SXSW to showcase your film to the world?

AKW: It’s cache and history of presenting the work of first time feature directors to the industry.

