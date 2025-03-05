We're going live from SXSW 2025, y'all! Whether you're in town and want to multitask or couldn't make it to Austin this year, we want you to be a part of the SX magic. Watch daily keynote presentations, select featured sessions, and Music Festival performances on SXSW Live from March 7–15.

Daily Keynotes

Watch Conference keynotes each day at 1pm CT from March 7–13, Online Security and Confidentiality with Signal President Meredith Whittaker (March 7); actor, writer, producer, and director Issa Rae (March 8); Colossal: Technology Company Turning Science Fiction to Science Fact with Ben Lamm and Joe Manganiello (March 9); The Future of Social with Bluesky CEO Jay Graber (March 10); From Sci-Fi to Society: The Next Era of AI and Quantum Computing with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (March 11); music legends John Fogerty and Tom Morello (March 12); and Don't Die with Bryan Johnson (March 13 at 4pm CT).

Select Featured Sessions

Listen in on some of the most anticipated conversations of the year with NASA's Artemis II astronauts; comedian and talk show/podcast host Conan O'Brien; food critic and content creator Keith Lee; U.S. House Representative Ayanna Pressley; HBO’s Emmy-winning series The Last of Us panel including Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey; and the 2025 Tech Trends Report from futurist Amy Webb; to name a few.

Bookmark sxsw.com/live and explore the daily schedule to see what's streaming on a device near you.

Miss a session or want to rewatch? Head to our YouTube channel for select VOD sessions after each livestream.