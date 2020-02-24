The 2020 SXSW Film Festival is around the corner! Take a closer look at the films in our lineup a little bit better with our Filmmaker In Focus series.

Check out our Q&A with director Kelly Oxford as she tells us about her film Pink Skies Ahead, which will World Premiere in the Narrative Feature Competition.

“SXSW has wonderful audiences and that’s who I made the movie for. I didn’t make it for the industry, I made it for people who love movies.” – Director Kelly Oxford

In your own words, what does this film mean to you?

Kelly Oxford: It’s my first film, and it feels very special. I’m grateful it all came together the way it did and it’s the first story I wanted to tell on screen.

What motivated you to tell this story?

KO: The film is based on the essay, “No Real Danger” from my book, When You Find Out The World Is Against You. I wrote the story as catharsis for my continual struggle to accept my anxiety issues. While book touring, the majority of my readers were telling me this essay hit them hard and made them feel less alone. I wanted to write a film that would help people the way the story had for so many.

What do you want the audience to take away?

KO: I hope they feel connected to it in some way, directly or indirectly. I hope it helps people talk about their own struggles with family and friends.

What made you choose SXSW to showcase your film to the world?

KO: SXSW has wonderful audiences and that’s who I made the movie for. I didn’t make it for the industry, I made it for people who love movies.

