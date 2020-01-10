Music Videos: 2019 SXSW Film Festival Selections

Our 2020 Film Festival lineup will be out on January 15, so in the meantime, check out some of the Music Videos that played in 2019.

The Music Video Competition is a range of classic, innovative, and stylish work showcasing the scope of music video culture. Watch a mixture of different styles and genres from Childish Gambino‘s ‘This is America’ to Kalie Uchis‘s – ‘After The Storm’.

If you want to indulge in more shorts, take a look at our SXSW Film Festival Vimeo Channel and stay tuned for the 2020 SXSW Film Festival Lineup announcement coming soon!

2019 SXSW Music Video Selections

Anderson .Paak – ‘Bubblin’ / Director: Calmatic

BadBadNotGood – ‘”I Don’t Know” feat. Samuel T. Herring’ / Director: Will Mayer

Bishop Briggs – ‘Baby’ / Director: Malia James

Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’ / Director: Hiro Murai

Cipherella – ‘Dumb Dumb’ / Director: Zoe

Cuco – ‘Amor de Siempre (Mariachi Version)’ / Director: Kinopravda, Screenwriter: Viktor Horvath

Gaz Coombes – ‘Walk the Walk’ / Director: Najeeb Tarazi

Hurray For The Riff Raff – ‘Pa’lante’ / Director/Screenwriter: Kristian Mercado

Jenny Wilson – ‘Rapin*’ / Director/Screenwriter: Gustaf Holtenäs

Kali Uchis – ‘After The Storm’ / Director: Nadia Lee Cohen

Kaskade ft. Madge – ‘Tight’ / Director/Screenwriter: Will Kindrick

Miya Folick – ‘Stop Talking’ / Directors: Ariel Fisher, Sarah C. Prinz

Moses Sumney – ‘Quarrel’ / Director: Allie Avital

Rainbow Kitten Surprise – ‘Hide’ / Director: Kyle Thrash

Sex Planet – ‘Lacie’ / Director: Zach Strum

So Loki – ‘Athletes World’ / Director/Screenwriter: Lucas Hrubizna

Tahir – ‘Get mine/Golden Ticket’ / Directors: Milo Blake, Magdalena Zielinska

tUnE-yArDs – ‘Heart Attack’ / Director: Mimi Cave

Other Music Videos that were part of the SXSW 2019 program, but are not yet available to watch on Vimeo include:

Dhruv Visvanath – ‘Wild’ / Director: Tanvi Gandh , Screenwriters: Tanvi Gandhi , Jahaan Noble



/ Director: , Screenwriters: , Japanese Breakfast – ‘Boyish’ / Director/Screenwriter: Michelle Zauner



