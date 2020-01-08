SXSW Alumni Releases – January 2020

Discover some of the SXSW Film Festival alumni films on release this January such as The Curse of La Llorona, Jezebel, and Snatchers. Check out the complete list below!

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2019

This acerbic comedy set in the world of karate is ripe with odd flourishes and mesmerizingly strange performances from Jesse Eisenberg, Alessandro Nivola, and Imogen Poots.

Streaming on Hulu January 6

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2019

A classic folk legend is brought to a weeping, horrific life in this terrifying horror film starring Linda Cardellini.

Streaming on HBO January 25

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2019

A true story. In the last days of her mother’s life, 19-year-old Tiffany crashes with five family members in a Las Vegas studio apartment. In order to make ends meet, her sister, a phone sex operator, introduces her to the world of fetish cam girls

Streaming on Netflix January 16

Documentary Feature, 2019

This vivid documentary paints a thrilling portrait of the life and career of Texas firebrand Molly Ivins.

Currently Steaming on Hulu

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2019

After a popular teen has sex for the first time, she finds herself pregnant — with an alien. With no one to turn to but her nerdy ex-best-friend, she’ll have to risk her neck — and social status — to fight the freaky extraterrestrial threat.

Digital January 7

