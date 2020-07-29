SXSW Film Alumni Releases – August 2020

Discover some of the SXSW Film Festival alumni films on release this August including female-directed and led She Dies Tomorrow and I Used to Go Here; Bob Byington’s deviant comedy Francis Ferguson; and more.

One Man and His Shoes

World Premiere, Documentary Feature 2020

A global phenomenon as told by the people that made it happen. In the 1980’s, Nike was a struggling company and decided to target a younger market. Betting the house on Michael Jordan, and hiring a young Spike Lee to direct the promos, Nike created the perfect platform. Jordan backed it up, becoming the greatest player of all time, and his sneakers attained the same status. But a darker side of this success story emerged in 1989 when the high price tag, and a low supply/high demand strategy fuelled violent attacks and even murder. Nike has turned a blind eye. This film is a parable of America’s love affair with consumer capitalism and celebrity culture.

VOD on August 25.

She Dies Tomorrow

World Premiere Narrative Feature, 2020

After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy’s carefully mended life begins to unravel. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends’ lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.

In limited theatrical release July 31 and streaming on Apple TV+ on August 7.

I Used to Go Here

World Premiere Narrative Feature

Following the launch of her new novel, 35-year-old writer Kate Conklin (Gillian Jacobs) is invited to speak at her alma mater by her mentor and former professor (Jemaine Clement). After accepting the invitation, Kate finds herself deeply enmeshed in the lives of an eccentric group of college students.

In theaters and on demand on August 7.

A Thousand Cuts

Documentary Feature, 2020

A look at Philippine President Duterte’s controversial administration through the journey of embattled journalist Maria Ressa. Maria has become the face of the fight for freedom of the press in the Philippines and is the founder of Rappler. This independent news site has chronicled Duterte’s extrajudicial war on drugs, which has left some 12,000 people dead. Rappler’s “Impunity” series called out Duterte’s ruthlessness and Maria began receiving some 90 hate messages per hour. The government has tried to crack down on her reporting by filing 11 different cases against her. In 2018 Maria was named a Person of the Year in Time’s tribute to journalists as one of the “Guardians Of Truth”.

In theaters and Virtual Cinemas on August 7.

Boy Howdy! The Story of Creem Magazine

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2019

Ripping back the curtain on legendary rock rag CREEM Magazine’s wild and disruptive newsroom; a dysfunctional band of unruly outsiders who weren’t all that different from the artists they covered.

Virtual Release on August 7.

Boys State

Documentary Feature, 2020

A political coming-of-age story, Boys State examines the health of American democracy through an unusual experiment in which a thousand 17-year-old boys from across the state of Texas join together to build a representative government from the ground up. High minded ideals collide with low down dirty tricks as four boys of diverse backgrounds and political views navigate the challenges of organizing political parties, shaping consensus and campaigning for the highest office at Texas Boys State – Governor.

Limited theatrical release on July 31 and streaming on Apple TV+ on August 14.

Francis Ferguson

World Premiere Narrative Feature, 2019

Frances Ferguson, the eponymously named character at the center of Bob Byington’s new film, is discontent. Like a lot of us, she does a bit of “acting out” and pays the price —an arrest, a trial, incarceration. And then a new identity, one that’s not terribly comfortable. Nick Offerman narrates this deviant comedy, based on actual events.

Now streaming on Alamo Drafthouse on demand.

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.