SXSW Film Alumni Releases – May and June 2020

The River and the Wall

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2019

The River and the Wall follows five friends on an immersive adventure through the unknown wilds of the Texas borderlands as they travel 1200 miles from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico on horses, mountain bikes, and canoes. They set out to document the borderlands and explore the potential impacts of a border wall on the natural environment, but as the wilderness gives way to the more populated and heavily trafficked Lower Rio Grande Valley, they come face-to-face with the human side of the immigration debate and enter uncharted emotional waters.

Now streaming on Starz.

The Lovebirds

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

A young couple (Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani) is pulled into a bizarre (and hilarious) murder mystery. Working to clear their names and solve the crime, they need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Streaming on Netflix May 22.

Central Park

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

Central Park is an animated musical comedy that follows the exploits of a family living in the world’s most famous park. Series voice cast: Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Stanley Tucci.

Streaming on Apple TV+ May 29.

Hightown

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

NMFS (National Marine Fisheries Service) agent Jackie Quiñones has a wrench thrown in her fun, free-wheeling, booze-addled life when she uncovers a dead body on the beach, plunging her into the center of a complicated – and dangerous – opioid ring investigation.

Streaming and broadcasting on Starz on May 17.

Upload

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

Upload is a ten-episode half-hour sci-fi comedy from Emmy winning writer, Greg Daniels, starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo. It takes place in the future, where people who are near death can be “Uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice.

Streaming on Amazon May 1.

Arkansas

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

The directorial debut of Clark Duke, Arkansas is a gritty, darkly comedic thriller about drug trafficking by the Dixie Mafia in the Deep South from the 1980’s to the present. Based on the novel of the same name by John Brandon.

On Demand, Digital, and Blu-Ray May 5.

Solar Opposites

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer’s assistant on Rick & Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a family of aliens from another world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether Earth is awful or awesome.

Streaming on Hulu May 8.

Have a Good Trip

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2020

Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics tells the epic story of psychedelics through the surprising and often hilarious drug trips of celebrity storytellers.

Streaming on Netflix May 11.

Snowpiercer

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

Set after the world has become a frozen wasteland, TNT’s Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train that circles the globe, dealing with class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival.

Broadcasting on TNT May 31.

I Will Make You Mine

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

Rachel (Lynn Chen) lives in idle luxury with a cheating husband, Professor Erika (Ayako Fujitani) juggles career demands while raising her daughter Sachiko (newcomer Ayami Riley Tomine), and struggling musician Yea-Ming (Yea-Ming Chen) is still chasing a fast-fading dream. Three women who could not be more different have one thing in common: their flawed romantic history with singer-songwriter Goh Nakamura (himself). When the amiable but unreliable Goh ambles back into town and into their lives, the past comes roaring back. This semi-sequel to Surrogate Valentine (SXSW 2011) and Daylight Savings (SXSW 2012) revisits the characters in a stand-alone story with a fresh new perspective.

On Demand and iTunes May 26.

The King of Staten Island

World Premiere, Narrative Feature 2020

Filmmaker Judd Apatow directs Saturday Night Live breakout Pete Davidson in a bracing comedy about a burnout stuck living with his mom (Oscar® winner Marisa Tomei) on Staten Island.

Premium VOD June 12.

A Most Beautiful Thing

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2020

A Most Beautiful Thing, narrated by Common, executive produced by NBA Stars Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade, and directed by Olympic rower Mary Mazzio, chronicles the first African American high school rowing team in this country (made up of young men, many of whom were from different neighborhoods and rival gangs from the West Side of Chicago), all coming together to row in the same boat. The film dives into the backstories of these young men, examining the issues of trauma and violence. As the team’s captain, Arshay Cooper, reflected, “when we were on the water, we were in a place where we could not hear the sound of sirens or bullets, and that was a beautiful thing…”

Screening in AMC Theatres June 12.

