SXSW Film Alumni Releases – September 2020

Discover some of the SXSW Film Festival alumni films on release this September including RZA’s New Orleans’ set heist drama Cut Throat City; the inspirational true story of a chess team’s journey to the National Championship in John Leguizamo’s Critical Thinking; celebrate the life of the Godfather of heavy metal Ozzy Osbourne in A&E’s biography The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne; follow a Mexican trans woman’s struggles as an undocumented immigrant in New York City in Flavio Alves’ The Garden Left Behind; embark into the Scottish Highlands with a group of teenage friends in Ninian Doff’s anarchic satire Get Duked!; and more.

Cut Throat City

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

Cut Throat City is a powerful and hard-hitting heist drama by RZA, set in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward following Hurricane Katrina with a cast featuring Shameik Moore, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kat Graham, Rob Morgan, Keean Johnson, Denzel Whitaker, Sam Daly, Isaiah Washington, Wesley Snipes, Terrence Howard, Eiza Gonzalez, and Ethan Hawke.

In theaters now.

Get Duked!

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, SXSW 2019

Set deep in the Scottish Highlands, Get Duked! (formerly titled Boyz in the Wood) is an anarchic cocktail of generational politics, hip-hop loving farmers, and hallucinogenic rabbit shites.

Streaming on Amazon now.

The Garden Left Behind

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2019

The Garden Left Behind traces the relationship between Tina, a young trans woman, and Eliana, her grandmother, as they navigate Tina’s transition and struggle to build a life for themselves as undocumented immigrants in New York City.

Now playing in virtual cinemas; available on VOD on September 8.

Critical Thinking

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

Based on a true story from 1998, five Latin and Black teenagers from the toughest underserved ghetto in Miami fight their way into the National Chess Championship under the guidance of their unconventional but inspirational teacher.

VOD and digital September 4.

The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne

World Premiere Documentary Feature, 2020

A&E’s Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne celebrates the life of rock icon and Godfather of heavy metal Ozzy Osbourne and features interviews with Sharon Osbourne, Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, and Post Malone.

Airing on A&E September 7.

Cargo

North American Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

Prahastha, a lonely devil astronaut, has been working in a spaceship for many years. His spaceship comes close to Earth every morning and Cargos start arriving at the arrival station. These Cargos are people who have just died on Earth.

Streaming on Netflix September 9.

Teenage Badass

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

Set in 2006, Teenage Badass follows a band when they score a shot to play on the local news. But as all of their dreams start to become a reality, the band’s egocentric singer/songwriter threatens to make them lose everything.

Virtual Release September 18.

