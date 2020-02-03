Texas Shorts and Texas High School Shorts : 2019 SXSW Film Festival Selections [Video]

The 2020 Shorts program will be revealed on February 5, until then, revisit some of the Texas and Texas High School Shorts that screen at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival.

The Texas Shorts Competition an offshoot of our regular shorts programs, composed of work shot in, about, or somehow relating to the Lone Star State. Our Texas High School Shorts are a preview of the next filmmaking generation.

If you want to indulge in even more shorts, take a look at our SXSW Film Festival Vimeo Channel.

2019 SXSW Texas Shorts Selections

Sweet Steel

Director/Screenwriter: Will Goss

A depressed man puts off an important task.

2019 SXSW Texas High School Shorts Selections

Abby

Directors: Tyniya Perryman, Brenna Rinehart, Screenwriter: Tyniya Perryman

Being a kid can be a little lonely sometimes, but this young girl has her best friend, Abby.

A Grand Gesture

Directors: Tanish Venkatesh, Tyniya Perryman, Screenwriter: Tanish Venkatesh

Two best friends, Harold and Gunter, form a plan to win back Gunter’s ex-girlfriend.

A Pinch of Love

Director/Screenwriter: Cassie Greer

After letting their relationship drift apart, a young newlywed couple attempt to rekindle the relationship they once had.

Blue Ink

Directors: Miranda Potter, Jade Jess, Screenwriter: Jade Jess

A victim of human trafficking tells her story.

Fifteen

Director/Screenwriter: Louisa Baldwin

Fifteen is the story of first love for two teenage girls.

Galene

Director/Screenwriter: Emily Ma

A teenage girl manages her stress through the power of the ocean

Pájaro

Directors/Screenwriters: Kayla Kummerl, Krista Kummerl, Richard Ahn

“The caged bird sings / with a fearful trill / of things unknown / but longed for still / and his tune is heard / on the distant hill / for the caged bird / sings of freedom.” -Maya Angelou

Revue

Director/Screenwriter: Myles Kovalik

An experimental short on gender and gender relationships in the modern entertainment industry.

Trepidation

Director/Screenwriter: Zachary Goodwin

A look into the anxiety a teenage high school girl feels towards the possibility of a school shooting.

Other Texas Shorts and Texas High School Shorts that were part of the SXSW 2019 program, but are not yet available to watch on Vimeo include:

A Good Son — Director/Screenwriter: Suzanne Weinert

— Director/Screenwriter: Suzanne Weinert A Line Birds Cannot See — Director: Amy Bench

— Director: Amy Bench Astray — Director: Mystery Clemons Brenna Rinehart Screenwriter: Mystery Clemons, Shannon Angeletti

— Director: Mystery Clemons Brenna Rinehart Screenwriter: Mystery Clemons, Shannon Angeletti By the Pool — Director/Screenwriter: Neo Bramlett

— Director/Screenwriter: Neo Bramlett Chicle (Gum) — Director: Lizette Barrera Screenwriters: Lizette Barrera, Renier Murillo, Vittoria Rodriguez, Katy Atkinson, Elyssa Chapa

— Director: Lizette Barrera Screenwriters: Lizette Barrera, Renier Murillo, Vittoria Rodriguez, Katy Atkinson, Elyssa Chapa Double Cross — Director/Screenwriter: Amiri Scrutchin

— Director/Screenwriter: Louisa Baldwin Forbidden Fruit — Director/Screenwriter: Sophia Rigg

— Director/Screenwriter: Sophia Rigg I Am Mackenzie — Director: Artemis Anastasiadou, Screenwriter: Brittany Worthington

— Director: Artemis Anastasiadou, Screenwriter: Brittany Worthington Infallible — Director/Screenwriter: Emma Evans

— Director/Screenwriter: Emma Evans Learning to Swim — Director/Screenwriter: Susannah Joffe

— Director/Screenwriter: Susannah Joffe Mack Wrestles — Directors: Erin Sanger, Taylor Hess

— Directors: Erin Sanger, Taylor Hess The Making of Chase Humes — Director: Grace Humes

— Director: Grace Humes Sex is Weird — Director/Screenwriter: Michael Payton

— Director/Screenwriter: Michael Payton Sweet Sweet Kink: A Collection of BDSM Stories — Director: Maggie M. Bailey

— Director: Maggie M. Bailey Yellow Fever — Director/Screenwriter: Michelle Liang

— Director/Screenwriter: Michelle Liang Yirga — Director/Screenwriter B.B. Araya

