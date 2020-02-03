Texas Shorts and Texas High School Shorts : 2019 SXSW Film Festival Selections [Video]

The 2020 Shorts program will be revealed on February 5, until then, revisit some of the Texas and Texas High School Shorts that screen at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival.
The Texas Shorts Competition an offshoot of our regular shorts programs, composed of work shot in, about, or somehow relating to the Lone Star State. Our Texas High School Shorts are a preview of the next filmmaking generation.
If you want to indulge in even more shorts, take a look at our SXSW Film Festival Vimeo Channel.
2019 SXSW Texas Shorts Selections
Sweet Steel
Director/Screenwriter: Will Goss
A depressed man puts off an important task.
2019 SXSW Texas High School Shorts Selections
Abby
Directors: Tyniya Perryman, Brenna Rinehart, Screenwriter: Tyniya Perryman
Being a kid can be a little lonely sometimes, but this young girl has her best friend, Abby.
A Grand Gesture
Directors: Tanish Venkatesh, Tyniya Perryman, Screenwriter: Tanish Venkatesh
Two best friends, Harold and Gunter, form a plan to win back Gunter’s ex-girlfriend.
A Pinch of Love
Director/Screenwriter: Cassie Greer
After letting their relationship drift apart, a young newlywed couple attempt to rekindle the relationship they once had.
Blue Ink
Directors: Miranda Potter, Jade Jess, Screenwriter: Jade Jess
A victim of human trafficking tells her story.
Fifteen
Director/Screenwriter: Louisa Baldwin
Fifteen is the story of first love for two teenage girls.
Galene
Director/Screenwriter: Emily Ma
A teenage girl manages her stress through the power of the ocean
Pájaro
Directors/Screenwriters: Kayla Kummerl, Krista Kummerl, Richard Ahn
“The caged bird sings / with a fearful trill / of things unknown / but longed for still / and his tune is heard / on the distant hill / for the caged bird / sings of freedom.” -Maya Angelou
Revue
Director/Screenwriter: Myles Kovalik
An experimental short on gender and gender relationships in the modern entertainment industry.
Trepidation
Director/Screenwriter: Zachary Goodwin
A look into the anxiety a teenage high school girl feels towards the possibility of a school shooting.
Other Texas Shorts and Texas High School Shorts that were part of the SXSW 2019 program, but are not yet available to watch on Vimeo include:
- A Good Son — Director/Screenwriter: Suzanne Weinert
- A Line Birds Cannot See — Director: Amy Bench
- Astray — Director: Mystery Clemons Brenna Rinehart Screenwriter: Mystery Clemons, Shannon Angeletti
- By the Pool — Director/Screenwriter: Neo Bramlett
- Chicle (Gum) — Director: Lizette Barrera Screenwriters: Lizette Barrera, Renier Murillo, Vittoria Rodriguez, Katy Atkinson, Elyssa Chapa
- Double Cross — Director/Screenwriter: Amiri Scrutchin
- Fifteen — Director/Screenwriter: Louisa Baldwin
- Forbidden Fruit — Director/Screenwriter: Sophia Rigg
- I Am Mackenzie — Director: Artemis Anastasiadou, Screenwriter: Brittany Worthington
- Infallible — Director/Screenwriter: Emma Evans
- Learning to Swim — Director/Screenwriter: Susannah Joffe
- Mack Wrestles — Directors: Erin Sanger, Taylor Hess
- The Making of Chase Humes — Director: Grace Humes
- Sex is Weird — Director/Screenwriter: Michael Payton
- Sweet Sweet Kink: A Collection of BDSM Stories — Director: Maggie M. Bailey
- Yellow Fever — Director/Screenwriter: Michelle Liang
- Yirga — Director/Screenwriter B.B. Araya
