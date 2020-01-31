Title Design Competition: 2019 SXSW Film Festival Selections [Video]

The Features and Episodic Premieres Lineup is here! While you wait for 2020 Shorts Program, revisit some of the Title Sequences that played at SXSW 2019.

The Title Design Competition is inspired by an essential part of the theatrical experience, these are works of art in their own right.

If you want to indulge in more shorts, take a look at our SXSW Film Festival Vimeo Channel.

2019 SXSW Title Design Competition Selections

A Handful of Dust / Company: Its Got Stealth / Title Designer: Jordan Turner

Aquaman / Company: Filmograph / Title Designers: Aaron Becker, Simon Clowes

Babylon Berlin / Title Designer: Saskia Marka

Black Panther Main on End Title Sequence / Company: Perception / Title Designers: John LePore, Russ Gautier, Justin Molush, Alex Rupert, Sekani Solomon

Bonanza Festival Titles 2018 / Company: Clemens Wirth Motion Design / Title Designer: Clemens Wirth

Bucketheads / Company: Its Got Stealth / Title Designer: Jordan Turner

Castle Rock / Company: Imaginary Forces / Title Designer: Jeremy Cox

Curtiz – Title Sequence / Company: JUNO11 Pictures / Title Designers: Emil Goodman, Tamás Yvan Topolánszky

Deadpool 2 Main Titles Sequence / Company: Method Studios / Title Designer: John Likens

La Casa de las Flores / Company: Diecinueve36 / Creative Director: Maribel Martinez

Lost In Space / Company: Imaginary Forces / Title Designer: Karin Fong

Mowgli / Company: MOMOCO / Title Designers: Nic Benns, Miki Kato

Novoland Eagle Flag / Company: Linmon Digital Images / Title Designer: Lei Han

OFFF CDMX Title Sequence / Company: Framestore / Title Designer: Sharon Lock

Personality / Title Designers: Ethem Cem, Enes Özenbaş

Phenoms / Company: Coat Of Arms / Creative Directors: Clara Lehmann, Jonathan Lacocque

Sacred Games / Company: Plexus Post / Title Designer: Vijesh Rajan

Semi Permanent 2018 – Opening Titles / Title Designer: Joyce N. Ho

Smoke / Company: Plexus / Title Designer: Yashoda Parthasarthy

Spider-Man Homecoming Main On End Titles / Company: Perception / Title Designers: John LePore, Doug Appleton, Chris Carboni, Handel Eugene

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Main on End Titles / Company: Alma Mater / Title Designers: Brian Mah, James Ramirez

Take Your Pills / Company: Blue Spill / Title Designers: Allison Brownmoore, Anthony Brownmoore, Joe Nowacki, Oliver Weinfeld

TEDx Sydney 2018: Humankind / Company: Substance / Title Designer: Scott Geersen

Touch of Class / Title Designer: Yorgos Karagiorgos

The Darkest Minds / Company: Imaginary Forces / Creative Director: Michelle Dougherty

Unspeakable / Title Designer: Harshit Desai

Veneno: The First Fall (Dominican Republic) / Company: La Visual Sonora / Title Designer: Marc Cordoba, MODAFOCA

Other Title Sequences that were part of the SXSW 2019 program, but are not yet available to watch on Vimeo include:

Game Night / Company: Aspect / Creative Director: Jon Berkowitz, Title Designer: Kimberly Tang

/ Company: Aspect / Creative Director: Jon Berkowitz, Title Designer: Kimberly Tang Motherland / Company: Picturemill / Title Designers: Cecilia DeJesus, William Lebeda

/ Company: Picturemill / Title Designers: Cecilia DeJesus, William Lebeda Villains / Company: Star Thrower Entertainment, The Realm / Title Designer: Matt Reynolds

Join Us for SXSW 2020

Discover what’s next in film with a 2020 SXSW Film Badge. From March 13-22, 2020, experience 10 days of conference sessions, screenings, exhibitions, networking events, mentor sessions, and much more. All attendees will receive primary entry to programming associated with their badge type, in addition to enjoying secondary access to most other SXSW events.

Sign up for SXSW Event Updates and read SXSW News for programming features, registration information, and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX coverage.