Title Design Competition: 2019 SXSW Film Festival Selections [Video]

The Features and Episodic Premieres Lineup is here! While you wait for 2020 Shorts Program, revisit some of the Title Sequences that played at SXSW 2019.
The Title Design Competition is inspired by an essential part of the theatrical experience, these are works of art in their own right.
If you want to indulge in more shorts, take a look at our SXSW Film Festival Vimeo Channel.
2019 SXSW Title Design Competition Selections
A Handful of Dust / Company: Its Got Stealth / Title Designer: Jordan Turner
Aquaman / Company: Filmograph / Title Designers: Aaron Becker, Simon Clowes
Babylon Berlin / Title Designer: Saskia Marka
Black Panther Main on End Title Sequence / Company: Perception / Title Designers: John LePore, Russ Gautier, Justin Molush, Alex Rupert, Sekani Solomon
Bonanza Festival Titles 2018 / Company: Clemens Wirth Motion Design / Title Designer: Clemens Wirth
Bucketheads / Company: Its Got Stealth / Title Designer: Jordan Turner
Castle Rock / Company: Imaginary Forces / Title Designer: Jeremy Cox
Curtiz – Title Sequence / Company: JUNO11 Pictures / Title Designers: Emil Goodman, Tamás Yvan Topolánszky
Deadpool 2 Main Titles Sequence / Company: Method Studios / Title Designer: John Likens
La Casa de las Flores / Company: Diecinueve36 / Creative Director: Maribel Martinez
Lost In Space / Company: Imaginary Forces / Title Designer: Karin Fong
Mowgli / Company: MOMOCO / Title Designers: Nic Benns, Miki Kato
Novoland Eagle Flag / Company: Linmon Digital Images / Title Designer: Lei Han
OFFF CDMX Title Sequence / Company: Framestore / Title Designer: Sharon Lock
Personality / Title Designers: Ethem Cem, Enes Özenbaş
Phenoms / Company: Coat Of Arms / Creative Directors: Clara Lehmann, Jonathan Lacocque
Sacred Games / Company: Plexus Post / Title Designer: Vijesh Rajan
Semi Permanent 2018 – Opening Titles / Title Designer: Joyce N. Ho
Smoke / Company: Plexus / Title Designer: Yashoda Parthasarthy
Spider-Man Homecoming Main On End Titles / Company: Perception / Title Designers: John LePore, Doug Appleton, Chris Carboni, Handel Eugene
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Main on End Titles / Company: Alma Mater / Title Designers: Brian Mah, James Ramirez
Take Your Pills / Company: Blue Spill / Title Designers: Allison Brownmoore, Anthony Brownmoore, Joe Nowacki, Oliver Weinfeld
TEDx Sydney 2018: Humankind / Company: Substance / Title Designer: Scott Geersen
Touch of Class / Title Designer: Yorgos Karagiorgos
The Darkest Minds / Company: Imaginary Forces / Creative Director: Michelle Dougherty
Unspeakable / Title Designer: Harshit Desai
Veneno: The First Fall (Dominican Republic) / Company: La Visual Sonora / Title Designer: Marc Cordoba, MODAFOCA
Other Title Sequences that were part of the SXSW 2019 program, but are not yet available to watch on Vimeo include:
- Game Night / Company: Aspect / Creative Director: Jon Berkowitz, Title Designer: Kimberly Tang
- Motherland / Company: Picturemill / Title Designers: Cecilia DeJesus, William Lebeda
- Villains / Company: Star Thrower Entertainment, The Realm / Title Designer: Matt Reynolds
