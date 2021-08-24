The SXSW red carpet is waiting for you! The 2022 SXSW Film Festival is now accepting submissions for feature films, shorts, episodics, and XR projects.

From March 11-19, 2022 in Austin, a wide array of filmmakers, fans, press, and industry experts will gather for nine days of discovery, creativity, and innovation at the the 2022 SXSW Film Festival.

Each year, this acclaimed program provides the game-changing buzz every filmmaker dreams about for the premiere of their project and we want to hear from you!

Screening Sections

The SXSW Film Festival is a highly competitive program consisting of several different screening sections, curated in-house by SXSW Film Programmers. Explore each section’s submission details including fees, premiere status and eligibility, and important deadlines:

Deadlines

Early Deadline: Tuesday, September 14

Second Deadline: Tuesday, October 5

Final Deadline: Tuesday, October 19

Texas High School Shorts Deadline: December 14

All deadlines end at 11:59pm PT. View the complete Deadlines & Fees chart here.

Read through the Film Submissions FAQ for answers to common application questions. To get an idea of SXSW Film programming tastes, check our past programs.

Submit Your Film

