SXSW 2022 Opening Night Film: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Announcing the World Premiere of Everything Everywhere All At Once as the Opening Night Film for the 29th edition of the SXSW Film Festival on March 11, 2022 in Austin, TX.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, Everything Everywhere All At Once is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes.

Daniels won the Grand Jury Award for Music Videos in 2015 and 2012 at the SXSW Film Awards. In 2016, they expanded to feature film, making their writing and directorial debut with the film Swiss Army Man.

“We are thrilled to premiere Daniels’ latest work, which is fantastically inventive, entertaining, emotionally grounded, and crammed with the exceptional creativity that makes their projects so satisfying,” said Janet Pierson, Director of Film. “Audiences are going to have their minds blown by this extraordinary feat of filmmaking.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once features an ensemble cast of Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film is written, directed, and produced by Daniels. Jonathan Wang, the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and A24 also produced. The film is executive produced by Ley Line Entertainment, IAC and Josh Rudnick.

Stay tuned for more from the SXSW Film Festival including the announcement of the full lineup on January 12, 2022.

