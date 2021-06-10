SXSW Film Alumni Releases – June 2021

Trade in your swimsuit for sweats and cozy up with some new alumni releases.

SXSW Film Festival alumni releases this month include Edgar Wright’s debut documentary, a journey through the lives of bandmates Ron and Russell Mael – The Sparks Brothers; a tale about a girl joining a dangerous scrap metal crew to pay her way through college – Holler; Documentary Feature Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over, a piece on the woman herself and her pioneering vision of a new kind of woman; and more.

Holler

World Premiere Narrative Feature, 2020

In a forgotten pocket of Southern Ohio where American manufacturing and opportunities are drying up, a determined young woman finds a ticket out when she is accepted to college. Alongside her older brother, Ruth Avery joins a dangerous scrap metal crew in order to pay her way. Together, they spend one brutal winter working the scrap yards during the day and stealing valuable metal from the once thriving factories at night. With her goal in sight, Ruth finds that the ultimate cost for an education for a girl like her may be more than she bargained for, and she soon finds herself torn between a promising future and the family she would leave behind.

In Theaters and VOD June 11.

The Sparks Brothers

Narrative Documentary, 2021

How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time? Edgar Wright’s debut documentary The Sparks Brothers, which features commentary from celebrity fans Flea, Jane Wiedlin, Beck, Jack Antonoff, Jason Schwartzman, Neil Gaiman, and more, takes audiences on a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers/bandmates Ron and Russell Mael celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks: your favorite band’s favorite band.

In Theaters June 18.

Gaia

World Premiere Narrative Feature, 2021

An injured forest ranger on a routine mission is saved by two off-the-grid survivalists. What is initially a welcome rescue grows more suspicious as the son and his renegade father reveal a cultish devotion to the forest. When their cabin is attacked by a strange being it’s clear there is a far greater threat in this unrelenting wilderness.

In Theaters June 18, VOD June 25.

Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over

Documentary Feature, 2020

Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over blends an audio bed of provocative stories with archival footage of 1970’s bands; photographs of the architectural landscape of New York City; interviews with Lydia Lunch and longtime Lunch collaborators; and contemporary on-stage performances by Lunch. The film is not only about Lunch, but about the scene that she helped spawn, continues to grow and influence, and the creative people who join her in creating a new vision of woman.

In Theaters and virtually June 30.

