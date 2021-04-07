SXSW Film Alumni Releases – April 2021

We know you just got off the couch reeling with excitement from all of the Film Festival screenings last month during SXSW Online, but we have some more goodies for April. Buckle up!

SXSW Film Festival alumni films on release this month include WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn – a documentary following the rise of frenetic founder Adam Neumann; a journey through the halls of high school from the view of a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy, Chad; Hysterical, a documentary spotlighting stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women; and more.

Read more about this month’s releases and where to watch below. Subscribe to Film Community Newsletters to stay up to date with Film news and more from SXSW.

Made for Love

World Premiere, Episodic, 2021

Based on Alissa Nutting’s tragicomic novel, Made for Love is a dark, absurd and cynically poignant story of divorce and revenge following Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage.

Streaming on HBO Max April 1.

WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2021

How do you lose $47 billion in six weeks? Let us count the ways. Exploring the rise and fall of one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles in recent years – this is the story of WeWork and its hippie-messianic leader Adam Neumann who makes you beg the question, was he trying to create a cult?

Streaming on Hulu, April 2.

Shiva Baby

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

College student Danielle must cover her tracks when she unexpectedly runs into her sugar daddy at a shiva— with her parents, ex-girlfriend and family friends also in attendance.

In theaters and TVOD April 2.

Hysterical

World Premiere, Documentary Feature 2021

Hysterical is an honest and hilarious backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender.

Streaming on Hulu April 3.

Chad

World Premiere, Episodic, 2021 (2020 Spotlight Section)

Chad is a single-camera comedy that follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy (Nasim Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother’s new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity.

Premieres on TBS April 6.

Them

World Premiere, Episodic, 2021

The Emorys move to Compton, but Palmer Drive isn’t what it seems. From Executive Producers Lena Waithe and Little Marvin – Them.

Streaming only on Amazon Prime, April 9.

Jakob’s Wife

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2021

The disappearance of a young woman threatens to change the beige and banal lives of Anne Fedder (Barbara Crampton) and her pastor husband Jakob Fedder (Larry Fessenden) forever.

In theaters and On Demand, April 16.

Confronting a Serial Killer

World Premiere, Episodic, 2021

Confronting a Serial Killer tells the story of the unprecedented relationship between author Jillian Lauren and serial killer Sam Little while investigating the devastating impact of bias against marginalized women in the criminal justice system.

Available on Starz, April 18.

Sasquatch

World Premiere, Episodic, 2021

Sasquatch is a true crime doc series following investigative journalist David Holthouse as he attempts to solve a bizarre twenty-five year old triple homicide that was said to be the work of a mythical creature.

Streaming on Hulu April 20.

Cruel Summer

World Premiere, Episodic, 2021

From Exec Producer Jessica Biel, Freeform’s Cruel Summer is a psychological thriller taking place over three summers when a popular girl goes missing and an awkward outlier transforms to queen bee and eventually, the most despised person in America.

Premieres on Freeform April 20, next day on Hulu.

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.