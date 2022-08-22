If you’ve been dreaming of getting your project in front of press, industry, and film and television lovers, then this is your moment. Submissions will open on August 23 for the SXSW Film & TV Festival, taking place March 10-18, 2023 in Austin, TX.

We want dramas, thrillers, comedies, documentaries, and everything in between that'll make a difference in the world of film and television. This is your opportunity to screen your project at one of Austin's many theaters during SXSW 2023. Whether you're new to the film gang or a seasoned veteran, we want to consider your work!

"SXSW changed my life by giving me a platform to premiere my feature debut Jean of the Joneses. I love SXSW because they love true independent cinema!" —Stella Meghie, Director of Jean of the Joneses

Ready for game-changing buzz? Submit your feature film, short, episodic, or XR project for the chance to hit the big screen at SXSW 2023. Keep track of important deadlines to save on application fees and so you don't miss out on this career-defining opportunity. The final deadline is October 18, 2022.

Please send your submission in the most complete and finished form possible. SXSW will only review the first submitted cut. Head over to the Film & TV Submissions page and review the FAQ for more details including premiere status and eligibility.

The SXSW Film & TV Festival is a highly competitive program consisting of several different sections, curated in-house by SXSW Programmers. For an idea of our programming tastes, check our past programs in the Film & TV Festival Archive.

"I love SXSW because it fosters gorgeous collaboration among a community of wickedly talented artists." —Kat Candler, Director of Hellion

If you're needing further inspo to submit your project to SXSW, dive into Alumni blogs and previous Film Awards winners. Take a look back at the 2022 event photo gallery and picture yourself taking the stage March 10-18 at the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival.

Apply August 23