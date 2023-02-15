Shannon Southerland

 

15 Comedic Film & TV Premieres Adding Serotonin To Your 2023 Schedule

By Olivia Cruz

02/15/2023

Film & TV

SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

If laughter is the best medicine, then SXSW has you covered. The SXSW Film & TV Festival continues to launch some of the world's most original voices in comedy bringing honesty, humility, and untamed eccentricities to audiences across the globe.

From streaming series to independent films, registrants can enjoy everything from finding ones' identity in Joy Ride and facing fears in Northern Comfort to exploring our place in the universe in A Disturbance in the Force and puberty in Mustache. Make time for a good belly-laugh during your 2023 SXSW Conference & Festivals experience, you will thank us later.

We've put together a list of some of our most anticipated comedic premieres below that we know you won't want to miss! Start building your schedule today and we'll see ya in Austin for the SXSW Film & TV Festival from March 10-18.

Down Low

Director: Rightor Doyle, Producers: Ashley Fox, Lucas Wiesendanger, Ross Katz, Screenwriters: Phoebe Fisher, Lukas Gage
Down Low is an outrageous comedy about one wild night, a deeply repressed man, the twink who gives him a happy ending, and all the lives they ruin along the way.
Cast List: Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Sebastian Arroyo, Christopher Reed Brown, Audra McDonald, Judith Light (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Down Low – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Problemista

Director/Screenwriter: Julio Torres, Producers: Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Ali Herting
Alejandro (Torres) is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast (Swinton) becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system. Cast List: Julio Torres, Tilda Swinton, RZA (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Problemista – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Bottoms

Director: Emma Seligman, Producers: Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Alison Small, Screenwriters: Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott
Directed by Emma Seligman and written by Seligman and Rachel Sennott, Bottoms follows two unpopular girls in their senior year who start a fight club to try to impress and hook up with cheerleaders. Cast: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Miles Fowler, Marshawn Lynch, Dagmara Dominiczyk, Punkie Johnson (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Bottoms - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Joy Ride

Director: Adele Lim, Producers: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, Adele Lim, Screenwriters: Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao
Directed by Emma Seligman and written by Seligman and Rachel Sennott, From the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians comes a hilarious, raunchy, and life-changing story of identity for four friends on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Cast: Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Joy Ride – 2023 SXSW Film & TV

Late Bloomers

Director: Lisa Steen, Producers: Alexandra Barreto, Taylor Feltner, Sam Bisbee, Screenwriter: Anna Greenfield
An aimless 28-year-old Brooklynite lands in the hospital after drunkenly breaking her hip being stupid. An encounter with a cranky elderly Polish woman who speaks no English leads to a job caring for her. Neither likes it, but it's time to grow up. Cast List: Karen Gillan, Margaret Sophie Stein, Jermaine Fowler, Kevin Nealon, Talia Balsam (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Late Bloomers – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Mustache

Director/Screenwriter: Imran J. Khan, Producers: Christina Won, Jessica Sittig, Christopher Storer, Tyson Bidner
It’s the mid-90s and 13 year old Pakistani-American Ilyas is forced out of his cushy Islamic private school and thrown into public school with non-Muslim kids, all while suffering daily through life with his inescapable pre-pubescent Mustache. Cast List: Atharva Verma, Rizwan Manji, Alicia Silverstone, Hasan Minhaj, Meesha Shafi, Ayana Manji (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Mustache – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Scrambled

Director/Screenwriter: Leah McKendrick, Producers: Gillian Bohrer, Jonathan Levine, Brett Haley, Amanda Mortimer
A broke, single millennial unleashes an existential shitstorm when she freezes her eggs. Cast List: Leah McKendrick, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Santino, Clancy Brown, Laura Cerón, Yvonne Strahovski, June Diane Raphael, Adam Rodriguez, Brett Dier, Sterling Sulieman (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Scrambled – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

If You Were the Last

Director: Kristian Mercado, Producers: Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowings, Dennis Masel, Gabrielle Nadig, Jessamine Burgum, Kara Durrett, Jon Levin, Sean Woods, Screenwriter: Angela Bourassa
Adrift in their broken-down space shuttle with little hope of rescue, a male and female astronaut argue over whether they’re better off spending their remaining days as friends or something more. Cast List: Anthony Mackie, Zoë Chao, Natalie Morales, Geoff Stults (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

If You Were the Last – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Northern Comfort

Director: Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson, Producers: Grímar Jónsson, Sol Bondy, Fred Burle, Mike Goodridge, Screenwriters: Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson, Halldór Laxness Halldórsson, Tobias Munthe
A diverse group of people with a chronic fear of flying are stranded in the wintry north. Cast: Lydia Leonard, Timothy Spall, Ella Rumpf, Sverrir Guðnason, Simon Manyonda, Rob Delaney (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Northern Comfort - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Peak Season

Directors: Henry Loevner, Steven Kanter, Producers: Lovell Holder, Patrick Ward, Henry Loevner, Steven Kanter, Screenwriter: Henry Loevner
An emotionally adrift young woman forges an unexpected friendship with a wilderness guide when she and her fiancé take a summer trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Cast: Claudia Restrepo, Derrick DeBlasis, Ben Coleman, Fred Melamed, Stephanie Courtney, Will Neff, Caroline Kwan, Ron Hanks, Gadiel Del Orbe, Natasha Dewhurst (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Peak Season - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Self Reliance

Director/Screenwriter: Jake Johnson, Producers: Jake Johnson, Ali Bell, Joe Hardesty
Given the opportunity to participate in a life or death reality game show, one man discovers there’s a lot to live for. Cast List: Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg, Natalie Morales, Christopher Lloyd, Wayne Brady, GaTa, Emily Hampshire, Mary Holland, Boban Marjanović (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Self Reliance - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

A Disturbance in the Force

Directors: Jeremy Coon, Steve Kozak, Producers: Jeremy Coon, Steve Kozak, Kyle Newman
Travel back to a galaxy far, far away—the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. Dive into the mystery of how it happened and why 45 years later it has become, much to the chagrin of George Lucas, the ultimate cult classic among Star Wars fans. (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

A Disturbance in the Force – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Molli and Max in the Future

Director/Screenwriter: Michael Lukk Litwak, Producers: Candice Kuwahara, Ben J. Murphy, Mallory Schwartz, Kate Geller, Michael Lukk Litwak
Molli and Max In The Future is a Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy about a man and woman whose orbits repeatedly collide over the course of 12 years, 4 planets, 3 dimensions and one space-cult. Cast: Zosia Mamet, Aristotle Athari, Danny Burstein, Arturo Castro, Okieriete Onaodowan, Erin Darke, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Michael Chernus, Aparna Nancherla, Matteo Lane (World Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Molli And Max In The Future - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Fremont

Director: Babak Jalali, Producers: Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung, George Rush, Chris Martin, Laura Wagner, Screenwriters: Carolina Cavalli, Babak Jalali
Donya works for a fortune cookie factory in San Francisco. Formerly a translator for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, she struggles to settle into her new life. In a moment of sudden revelation, she decides to send out a special message in a cookie. Cast: Anaita Wali Zada, Jeremy Allen White, Gregg Turkington (Texas Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Fremont – 2023 SXSW Film & TV

Theater Camp

Directors: Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Producers: Will Ferrell, Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt, Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hamme, Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Jessica Elbaum, Screenwriters: Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt
Theater Camp follows the eccentric staff running a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York. After its indomitable and beloved founder falls into a coma, they must band together with her clueless “crypto-bro” son to keep the thespian paradise afloat. Cast: Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Nathan Lee Graham, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, Caroline Aaron, Amy Sedaris (Texas Premiere)

Add to Schedule

Theater Camp - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection
 

More to Watch

Explore this year's must-see selections on the full 2023 Film & TV lineup. Start building your schedule today!

The Film & TV Festival continues to attract industry leaders from across the globe and small town artists from around the corner to come together and share their creative goals. From Iconic Moments to chance encounters that lead to dream jobs, SXSW remains one of the most anticipated events of the year. If that’s not enough to get you pumped to attend the 2023 event, check out additional SXSW Alumni Films and 2022 Red Carpet Q&As for a taste of what's to come.

See You At SXSW 2023

Register to attend SXSW 2023 and book your hotel early for the best available rates and accommodations.

The SXSW Film & TV Badge is your pass to nine days of screenings, including world and U.S. premieres, featuring a high caliber and diverse lineup of film, TV and XR, plus primary access to Film & TV tracks, mentors, and workshops at the SXSW Conference. Learn more about SXSW Badge types, access, and rates on the Attend page and stay tuned for announcements throughout the 2023 SXSW season.

Film & TV Community Newsletter Sign Up

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for the latest SX news.

Teaser Images: SXSW 2022 Film Jethica

Read More

More News+

Super Sponsors

White Claw logo
Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
Itau logo
C4 logo
Slack logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.