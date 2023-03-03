For over 30 years SXSW has been a destination for creatives, a platform for industry leaders, and for some, the Film & TV Festival is a launchpad towards an Academy Award nomination. The event continues to highlight unseen stories, celebrate those who've achieved excellence in their craft, and seemingly changed careers overnight.

The Oscars annual awards ceremony often has a large ripple effect on factors like box office sales, distribution, casting and more making waves in the future of film and TV. So while we're all excited to see Brendan Fraser back on the red carpet where he belongs, and some stunning evening gowns, the real industry excitment is percolating just under the surface. See the complete list of SXSW Alumni nominated for a 2023 Academy Award below!

SXSW is an official qualifying festival for the Academy Awards® Short Film competition, as well as BAFTA nominations, and Independent Spirit Awards. Winners of our Best Animated, Best Narrative and Best Documentary Short Film categories become eligible for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards (Oscars). Any British Short Film or Animation that screens at SXSW is eligible for BAFTA nomination. See more information on Awards eligibility.

SXSW 2022 ALUMNI OSCAR NOMENEES

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

KE HUY QUAN | Everything Everywhere All at Once





ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

MICHELLE YEOH | Everything Everywhere All at Once











ANDREA RISEBOROUGH | To Leslie





ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

JAMIE LEE CURTIS | Everything Everywhere All at Once











STEPHANIE HSU | Everything Everywhere All at Once





ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON | Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey





COSTUME DESIGN

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE | Shirley Kurata





DIRECTING

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE | Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert





DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

FIRE OF LOVE | Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman





FILM EDITING

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE | Paul Rogers





MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE | Son Lux





MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

THIS IS A LIFE | from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne





BEST PICTURE

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE | Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers





SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

ICE MERCHANTS (2023 SXSW Film & TV selection) | João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano











MY YEAR OF DICKS | Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon





WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE | Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert





The Film & TV Festival continues to attract industry leaders from across the globe and small town artists from around the corner to come together and share their creative goals. From Iconic Moments to chance encounters that lead to dream jobs, SXSW remains one of the most anticipated events of the year. If that’s not enough to get you pumped to attend the 2023 event, check out additional SXSW Alumni Films and 2022 Red Carpet Q&As for a taste of what's to come.

