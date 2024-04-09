2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Rewind

The annual 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival is in the books with a whopping 118 Feature Films, 80 Short Films, 7 TV Premieres, 36 XR Experience projects, and more. From big-budget Hollywood premieres to skeleton crew indie projects from around the world, downtown Austin was percolating with possibilities across nine days of creative content.

"We are beyond grateful to all our filmmakers, audiences, and volunteers for creating one of the most exciting SXSW Film & TV Festivals ever. We knew our audiences would flip for our program filled with explosive studio films, surprising indie dramas and comedies, riveting TV, powerful documentaries, gripping gems from around the world, and groundbreaking XR – and yet the reaction still exceeded our expectations." – Claudette Godfrey, VP of Film & TV

The 2024 season opened with the adrenaline pumping premiere of Road House directed by Doug Liman and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as the highly anticipated novel turned Netflix series 3 Body Problem, from David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo. Lines were queued in front of nearly every available silver screen within the SXSW footprint for premieres, panels, and interviews programmed for filmmakers, television creators, and fans. The star-studded event was topped off by Alex Garland's action-packed dystopian feature Civil War, and a rockstar romance story, The Idea Of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

Take look back at the best Film & TV Festival moments of 2024 featuring red carpet footage and post-screening Q&As, exclusively on the SXSW Official YouTube Channel. Take a deep dive into your festival favorites with SXSW Studio interviews hosted by Juju Green. Plus, explore the film and television industry further during select Conference Keynotes & Featured Sessions.