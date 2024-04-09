2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Rewind

Post Screening Q&A at The Fall Guy SXSW 2024 World Premiere - PHOTO BY Miguel Esparza

The annual 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival is in the books with a whopping 118 Feature Films, 80 Short Films, 7 TV Premieres, 36 XR Experience projects, and more. From big-budget Hollywood premieres to skeleton crew indie projects from around the world, downtown Austin was percolating with possibilities across nine days of creative content.

"We are beyond grateful to all our filmmakers, audiences, and volunteers for creating one of the most exciting SXSW Film & TV Festivals ever. We knew our audiences would flip for our program filled with explosive studio films, surprising indie dramas and comedies, riveting TV, powerful documentaries, gripping gems from around the world, and groundbreaking XR – and yet the reaction still exceeded our expectations." – Claudette Godfrey, VP of Film & TV

The 2024 season opened with the adrenaline pumping premiere of Road House directed by Doug Liman and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as the highly anticipated novel turned Netflix series 3 Body Problem, from David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo. Lines were queued in front of nearly every available silver screen within the SXSW footprint for premieres, panels, and interviews programmed for filmmakers, television creators, and fans. The star-studded event was topped off by Alex Garland's action-packed dystopian feature Civil War, and a rockstar romance story, The Idea Of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

Poster Gallery

Film & TV Festival posters eligible for the SXSW Excellence in Poster Design Award were on display at the Austin Convention Center throughout the 2024 event. Now digitally immortalized, fans can walkthrough the vibrant world of cinematic prints online to find their favorites!

2024 SXSW Film & TV Poster Gallery

Awards

At the SXSW Film & TV Awards ceremony, we celebrated 2024 cinematic standouts across genres and the creative masterminds behind them. Honorees included Narrative Feature Competition winner Bob Trevino Likes It, Documentary Short Competition winner Remember, Broken Crayons Colour Too, XR Experience Competition winner The Golden Key, and more!

SXSW is proud to be an official qualifying festival for the Academy Awards®, BAFTA nominations, and Independent Spirit Awards. Learn more about SXSW awards eligibility.

SXSW Film & TV Awards Winners

See the full list of winners »

Bob Trevino Likes It – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Bob Trevino Likes It

Narrative Feature Competition Jury Award Winner, 2024
Grand Theft Hamlet – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Grand Theft Hamlet

Documentary Feature Competition Jury Award Winner, 2024
Wander to Wonder – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official

Wander to Wonder

Animated Shorts Competition Jury Award Winner, 2024
Transylvanie – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official

Transylvanie

Midnight Shorts Competition Jury Award Winner, 2024
Célen - 'Mom told you so' – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official

Célen – ‘Mom told you so’

Music Video Competition Jury Award Winner, 2024
Marvin Is Sorry – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official

Marvin Is Sorry

Independent TV Pilot Competition Jury Award Winner, 2024
 

As Seen At SX

Daily Photo Galleries capture highlights from each day of SXSW 2024. Browse the collection to relive some of the Conference and Festival's most memorable moments.

Where The Conference Meets The Festival

2024 SXSW Keynote | Daniels: Why We Tell The Stories We Tell
Award-winning writers and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert discuss the process of developing Everything Everywhere All At Once, utilizing the Japanese concept of Ikigai, the creative process working as a partnership, and more.

 

See Ya Next Year

Coordinate your calendars and save PTO accordingly, the SXSW Conference & Festivals returns to Austin, TX from March 7-15, 2025. The sooner you snag your badge, the better savings for you and your creative crew. Explore sxsw.com/attend for more information.

2025 applications open late this summer beginning with the SXSW PanelPicker® on June 25. Stay tuned for updates on participation opportunities, registration, and more event information throughout the year – subscribe to SXSW Event Updates.

Follow us across the socialverse for event updates and exclusive coverage on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

(Teaser Photo:) "The Idea of You" World Premiere Q&A - Photo by Caleb Pickens; (Hero Photo:) Post Screening Q&A at The Fall Guy SXSW 2024 World Premiere - PHOTO BY Miguel Esparza

