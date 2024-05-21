Cast and Crew of Babes with festival audience at SXSW 2024 World Premiere - Photo by Chris Saucedo

Babes World Premiere with Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau & More

Exclusive Red Carpet and Studio Interviews from SXSW 2024

By Olivia Cruz

05/21/2024

Film & TV


SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

On the cusp of parenthood, Ilana Glazer and Josh Rabinowitz scribbled down their next iconic comedic feature Babes, eventually making their way to Austin for the 2024 World Premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival. With a cast straight out of the early 2000's New York comedy scene, Pamela Adlon in the director's chair, and a surplus of real-life experiences, audiences are guaranteed a 1-2 punch to the gut with laughs and loss.

Babes – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Stars of the film Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau joined host Juju Green in the SXSW Studio to discuss inspiration and intention for this project and how to find the spaces between heavy life circumstance to laugh.

"It's so funny when you tell a story that hasn't been told before; it feels like it's strategic. But it's just life. What is really emerging in such an exciting way these days—especially in comedy, with Babes, and with Survival of the Thickest—is people living their lives—artists drawing from their real lives, healing, and doing the internal work so that what we can offer the world is uplifting and healing." — Ilana Glazer, Writer, Actor

After presenting the film to Austin's SXSW audience, Babes creators and cast took the stage for a live Q&A in a behind-the-scenes discussion about the depths of female friendship and putting it on screen. Finding the sweet spot between uncomfortable growing pains and comedy gold is championed by the unmatched improvisation of Michelle Buteau. While literally glowing on stage in hot pink, she shared her tips and tricks for those new to stand-up.

"Don't tell yourself no before someone else tells you no. Keep writing. Get very comfortable with rejection. If you do something in a room and someone chuckles, that could be a laugh somewhere else. And don't compare yourself to somebody else's journey, 'cause you're going to get nowhere. You're only in competition with yourself." — Michelle Buteau, Actor

Babes Cast with Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau

2024 SXSW Studio

Babes Red Carpet + Q&A

2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival

Babes

Official Trailer

 

Watch SXSW On Demand

Go beyond sessions, showcases, and screenings during exclusive interviews at the SXSW Studio. Watch Conference Keynotes and select Featured Sessions on our official SXSW YouTube Channel. Browse the full list of available content and stay tuned for more event recaps.

See Y'all Next Year

Coordinate your calendars and save PTO accordingly for SXSW 2025! The SXSW Conference & Festivals return March 7-15 in Austin, TX.

2025 applications open late this summer beginning with the SXSW PanelPicker® on June 25. Stay tuned for updates on participation opportunities, registration, and more event information – subscribe to SXSW Event Updates.

Follow us across the socialverse for event updates and exclusive coverage on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Babes – SXSW 2024 World Premiere – Photo by Chris Saucedo

Read More

MORE NEWS

Super Sponsors

Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
C4 logo
Delta logo
U.S. Army logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.