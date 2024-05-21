Babes World Premiere with Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau & More

On the cusp of parenthood, Ilana Glazer and Josh Rabinowitz scribbled down their next iconic comedic feature Babes, eventually making their way to Austin for the 2024 World Premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival. With a cast straight out of the early 2000's New York comedy scene, Pamela Adlon in the director's chair, and a surplus of real-life experiences, audiences are guaranteed a 1-2 punch to the gut with laughs and loss.

Stars of the film Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau joined host Juju Green in the SXSW Studio to discuss inspiration and intention for this project and how to find the spaces between heavy life circumstance to laugh.

"It's so funny when you tell a story that hasn't been told before; it feels like it's strategic. But it's just life. What is really emerging in such an exciting way these days—especially in comedy, with Babes, and with Survival of the Thickest—is people living their lives—artists drawing from their real lives, healing, and doing the internal work so that what we can offer the world is uplifting and healing." — Ilana Glazer, Writer, Actor

After presenting the film to Austin's SXSW audience, Babes creators and cast took the stage for a live Q&A in a behind-the-scenes discussion about the depths of female friendship and putting it on screen. Finding the sweet spot between uncomfortable growing pains and comedy gold is championed by the unmatched improvisation of Michelle Buteau. While literally glowing on stage in hot pink, she shared her tips and tricks for those new to stand-up.