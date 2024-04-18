The World Premiere of Civil War at SXSW 2024 Conference & Festivals

Inside the SXSW World Premiere of Civil War

Screening A Love Letter To Journalists

By Olivia Cruz

04/18/2024

Film & TV



SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

From the creator of Ex Machina (2014) and Annihilation (2018), Alex Garland brought his latest dystopian feature, Civil War, to the SXSW Conference & Festivals. The A24 project was met with jam-packed audiences teeming with anticipation as it launched on screens here in Austin.

The World Premiere was an opportunity for interviews on the SXSW Conference stage, the Film & TV Festival Red Carpet, and in a Post-Screening Q&A. It's in these talks where we uncover the thought-provoking context the creators intended while perhaps opening space for a bigger conversation.

Conference

Richard Whittaker, journalist at The Austin Chronicle, sat down with filmmaker Alex Garland and Civil War cast for the SXSW Conference Featured Session. Garland recounts his father's newspaper colleagues and how he was inspired by an adolescence in the company of war correspondents. From there, he was able to mold a compelling storyline, calling attention to the bravery, dedication, and responsibility of journalists.

"Kirsten and Wagner's characters are in the whirlwind and being knocked each way, trying to hold onto what they believe but also being destroyed by it. And then trying to warn this younger journalist from entering into that world. Not just for their physical safety, but also their psychological safety." – Alex Garland, Civil War Writer/Director

Civil War World Premiere | SXSW 2024

More Photos From SXSW 2024 »

Featured Session: A Conversation with

Featured Session: A Conversation with Civil War Filmmaker and Cast

2024 SXSW Conference, Featured Session
Featured Session: A Conversation with

Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny | SXSW Conference

SXSW 2024 Conference, Featured Session
Featured Session: A Conversation with

Alex Garland in A Conversation with Civil War Filmmaker and Cast

SXSW 2024 Conference, Featured Session
Kirsten Dunst arrives at the

Kirsten Dunst at the World Premiere of Civil War

SXSW 2024 Film & TV Festival, Red Carpet
Filmmaker Alex Garland and Cast of

Filmmaker Alex Garland and Cast of Civil War

SXSW 2024 Film & TV Festival , Red Carpet
Cailee Spaeny at the SXSW 2024 World Premiere of Civil War - Photo by Andy Wenstrand

Cailee Spaeny at the World Premiere of Civil War

SXSW 2024 Film & TV Festival , Post-Screening Q&A
Civil War Post-Screening Q&A at SXSW 2024 - Chris Saucedo

Civil War Q&A with Alex Garland and Cast

SXSW 2024 Film & TV Festival , Post-Screening Q&A
 

World Premiere Red Carpet

The highly anticipated narrative made it's debut where the cast and creator of Civil War greeted fans and walked the Red Carpet before heading into the screening.

"The challenge was that it's a very intense and provocative film, but also really about humanity. And what happens when people stop communicating with each other and treating each other like human beings." – Kirsten Dunst, Actor

Civil War Red Carpet + Q&A

2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival

A Conversation with Civil War Filmmaker Alex Garland and Cast

2024 SXSW Conference

Civil War | A24 Trailer

 

Watch SXSW On Demand

Go beyond sessions, showcases, and screenings during exclusive interviews at the SXSW Studio with Host Juju Green, best known as Straw Hat Goofy across the social media channels. Watch Conference Keynotes and select Featured Sessions on our official SXSW YouTube Channel. Browse the full list of available content and stay tuned for more event recaps.

See Y'all Next Year

Coordinate your calendars and save PTO accordingly for SXSW 2025! The SXSW Conference & Festivals return March 7-15 in Austin, TX.

2025 applications open late this summer beginning with the SXSW PanelPicker® on June 25. Stay tuned for updates on participation opportunities, registration, and more event information – subscribe to SXSW Event Updates.

Follow us across the socialverse for event updates and exclusive coverage on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

(Teaser Photo:) Kirsten Dunst arrives at the "Civil War" Premiere - Photo by Andy Wenstrand; (Hero Photo:) Featured Session: A Conversation with "Civil War" Filmmaker Alex Garland and Cast – Photo by Andy Wenstrand

Read More

MORE NEWS

Super Sponsors

Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
C4 logo
Delta logo
U.S. Army logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.